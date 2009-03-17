A Happy Return

There are absolutely no limits to bad faith in politics. The grotesquely laughable debate about France’s place in NATO is just the latest example.

First, it is not correct to speak, as people are doing everywhere, of France’s “return” to the alliance. This is because France never actually left NATO. In 1966, under the leadership of President Charles de Gaulle, France left NATO’s integrated military command, but it didn’t leave the political council. According to French Defense Minister Herve Morin, France participates, and has always participated, in 36 of the 38 NATO committees. France has soldiers in two of the three main theaters (Kosovo, Afghanistan) in which NATO forces are engaged.

It is absurd, then, for people to say, in reaction to President Nicolas Sarkozy’s decision to rejoin NATO’s military command, that France will lose its influence by reclaiming its place on the Defense Planning Committee. It’s all the more absurd since France could very well obtain, in exchange, command of the organization’s Allied Command Transformation center (Norfolk, Va.) and the joint headquarters (Lisbon, Portugal). Today, France commands nothing. Our soldiers risk their lives without our having the least influence on strategy decisions. Soon French generals will be seated in the holy of holies, in Norfolk, where new weapons systems are conceived. Loss of influence? Really?

It is false, factually and simply false, to pretend that in doing this France is going to align itself with the “American Empire.” It is obvious that the opposite will happen: Not only have times changed since the era when NATO could have been seen as an instrument of the United States, not only has NATO led a number of operations (Kosovo, Bosnia, the bombardment of Belgrade) on European soil and at Europe’s request, but, finally, in one recent case at least (Georgia’s and Ukraine’s bids to join the organization), we have also seen Europe say no to America and, alas, prevail. It is by being a NATO member without actually being there, by sitting on all its committees except those where the critical choices are discussed, that France leaves it to others to steer the boat: It is by resuming its place, rediscovering its voice, and participating in NATO’s debates that France will give itself the means to weigh in, advocate for its interests and, when necessary, go against American interests.