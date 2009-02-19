Car Trouble

No matter what the administration does, the days of an American car industry that could support highly paid assembly line jobs with exceptional benefits are over. As someone who has seen the givebacks that the UAW is offering the car companies put it: "It's not progress, it's heartbreak." The dream that blue-collar work could provide a better-than-decent living is dying.

That does not settle the issue facing the president. There are many reasons why it makes sense to prop up our homegrown auto companies. The most important is that allowing GM and Chrysler to go bankrupt could be a triggering event that might make a very bad economy much worse.

On the upside, the industry is on the verge of breakthroughs in producing cleaner, more fuel-efficient cars. It is not in the country's interest to let its core companies go under before that new competition begins in earnest.

And the trouble facing our once Big Three--and it should be said that Ford, for now, is in better shape than GM or Chrysler--is not simply the result of their own well-documented mistakes but also of a sudden one-two punch. The American industry was leaning too heavily on gas-guzzlers when high oil prices hit this summer, and then came the credit squeeze. This has been especially damaging to car sales because they rely so much on consumer loans. A rare constellation of events should not be permitted to knock out such a large part of the country's Midwestern industrial base.

But how much taxpayer money should be put at risk, and how much of the old industry can be saved? The administration is searching for a midpoint between indefinite subsidies and bankruptcy, and Obama has taken control of the issue, having rejected the zany idea that our government needed a car czar. As one administration official put it, "The notion that President Obama was going to outsource decisions involving tens of billions of dollars of taxpayer money never made sense." (And, please, let's kill that word "czar.")