For all the sound and fury that has accompanied this election season, it's worth remembering that Democrats and Republicans have remarkably similar positions on globalization. In an October poll, nearly twice as many Republicans, usually the party of business, opposed free trade as supported it. At the same time, with a majority of Democratic voters opposing trade, even the most centrist Democrats are backpedaling--Hillary Clinton says she would reexamine the North American Free Trade Agreement, a landmark deal passed by her own husband.

America is hardly unique. As a Pew poll from September revealed, “Since 2002 enthusiasm for trade has declined significantly in the United States , Italy , France , and Britain .” Except for small Scandinavian nations, which have relatively small populations and comprehensive worker transition programs, no developed country has developed an effective program to help workers who lose jobs because of globalization. Though some polls show that citizens of developing nations back trade in principle, this support is shallow, and developing world politicians share this wariness. Countries like India , Brazil , and South Africa have become far wealthier in recent years, but they still believe they do not have enough say at the WTO, which tends to be dominated by the West and Japan . They may be right: A Carnegie Endowment study of the current Doha Round of WTO multilateral trade negotiations, designed to slash trade barriers around the globe, found that the biggest gainers from the Round would be developed countries like Japan and Europe , not poorer nations.

Meanwhile, though fears of China as an economic competitor first emerged in the West, developing countries, which only three years ago embraced new trade links to Beijing , have started to worry as well. In South Africa , which once enthusiastically welcomed Chinese investment, President Thabo Mbeki has warned Beijing not to dump goods on his country. In Thailand , which once touted a new trade deal between China and Southeast Asian states, politicians have begun worrying that imports of Chinese produce will destroy Thai agriculture.