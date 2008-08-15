The Corncob Pipe of Politics

-- Since the shift, there have still been some notable platform disputes. In 1984, then-House whip and platform committee chair Trent Lott and other Republicans refused to budge on a plank against tax increases, even as the Reagan administration pushed for softer language on the issue. However, nominees are unlikely to do anything more than “distance themselves from planks,” said David Karol, a Berkeley political science assistant professor, because they do not want to appear weak.

--A link to a database of party platforms is here, if you’re crazy enough to want to read them. I recommend counting the number of times Bush’s name appears in the GOP’s 2004 document.

HOW ARE PLATFORMS CREATED TODAY?

-- DEMOCRATS: In the months leading up to the convention, the party’s platform drafting committee holds some public hearings and accepts written plank proposals. Members also engage in discussions with party insiders. The committee then drafts a document and sends it to the full platform committee--this year, it numbers 186--which adopts the draft several weeks before the convention. At the convention, the platform is ratified on the floor. And though committees are comprised of party leaders, the entire effort is directed carefully by the nominee and his or her aides. (See here for a DNC guide to the process.)

--REPUBLICANS: Traditionally, the GOP has held fewer public hearings and solicited fewer proposals from party members and activist groups. A platform committee, usually with about 110 members, engages in discussions, mostly behind closed doors, and meets the week prior to the convention to draft. The platform is then ratified on the floor. In 2004, conservative activists criticized the Bush campaign for dominating the process so heavily that there was little room for plank lobbying. Committee members’ names were not released, prompting conservative columnist Robert Novak to opine that, “the process fits the Bush White House’s authoritarian aura.” Still, the convention was a success, filled with all the usual theatrics and unaffected by distracting platform arguments.

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN 2008?

-- WHO’S WHO: The Democrats’ drafting committee is chaired by Arizona Governor Janet Napolitano. The principal author, however, is Karen Kornbluh, Obama’s policy director. The full platform committee is headed by National Platform Director Michael Yaki, an Obama aide and member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Both committees are comprised of others close to the Obama camp, as well as Hillary Clinton supporters. The GOP platform committee is co-chaired by North Carolina Senator Richard Burr and California Congressman Kevin McCarthy. The executive director of the committee is Stephen Duffield, a former aide to John McCain’s fellow senator from Arizona, John Kyl.

-- ENGAGEMENT: Both parties introduced new public outreach efforts in writing their platforms. The Democrats held caucus-style meetings around the country and included sidebar statements from average Americans in the platform draft. The GOP created a website through which anyone could submit plank proposals. Experts generally agree, however, that these efforts won’t affect the platforms substantively. “The more outlets you provide, the more people who think that they matter, and that helps you in the general election,” Georgetown’s Wayne said.

-- COMPROMISES: The Democrats’ draft includes a few compromise elements. Clinton’s camp managed to get the phrase “[the party is] united around a commitment to provide every American access to affordable, comprehensive health care” into the draft--

language that embraces Clinton’s support for universal health care. A section on gender equality was also added, thanks to lobbying by Clinton supporters. Lastly, pro-life Democrats influenced language supporting a reduction in the number of abortions. (For more on that fight, click here.)

On the GOP side, there could be disputes between McCain and the party since he diverges from the Republican mainstream on some issues, including ANWR and stem cell research. But don’t expect to hear much about them. “There is sufficient anxiety [within the party] to move in the direction of trying to quell a platform debate before it reaches the convention,” said Timothy McCarthy of the Kennedy School. Platforms, after all, no longer reflect tense debate about a party’s direction; they’re campaign ads.

Seyward Darby is a reporter-researcher at The New Republic.



