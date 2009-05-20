IT'S A SUNNY Friday afternoon in April, and Frank Ricchiazzi is addressing the annual convention of the Log Cabin Republicans at a hotel ballroom in downtown Washington. He is speaking about betrayal. A squat, goateed Vietnam vet from California, Ricchiazzi helped found the gay GOP activist group, and, among Log Cabin members, he is known as “the Godfather.” He begins his speech by reminiscing about the organization’s early days in the late 1970s. At the time, it had only two chapters, in San Francisco and Orange County, and “we didn’t agree on anything,” Ricchiazzi recalls. Nevertheless, gay Republicans were “la famiglia” and realized that, “so long as the family stayed together ... we would prosper.”

Everyone in the room knows what Ricchiazzi is alluding to. Days earlier, two former Log Cabin employees had announced the launch of a new gay conservative organization, GOProud (pronounced “Go-Proud”). Already, it had received glowing endorsements from conservative activist Grover Norquist and Wall Street Journal columnist William McGurn. The Godfather does not seem pleased by this development. “We’re a family,” he intones. “If you’ve got problems, you come to the family and talk about them.” His voice rises as he continues: “Anybody who breaks away from the family”—but, before he can take this line of thought any further, his audience cuts him off with applause. “Whatever garbage is out there, it’s for going to the dump!” he concludes, in colorful, if not completely coherent, fashion.

Ricchiazzi’s “family” is in trouble, and has been for a while. In January, the Washington Blade revealed that the Log Cabin Republicans were $100,000 in debt. A month later, another Blade story reported that a substantial chunk of the organization’s budget was coming from the Gill Action Fund, an organization founded by multimillionaire gay activist Tim Gill that mostly donates to Democrats. This led some Republicans to grumble that the group was under the control of liberals. One former board member alleged to Newsweek that Gill “bought and paid for” the organization’s decision not to endorse President Bush in 2004. Meanwhile, the group has yet to find a replacement for its most recent executive director, Patrick Sammon, who departed in January. It is currently being run by part-time staff.

And, now, on top of everything, a new organization has emerged that threatens to splinter an already small subset of the population—gay GOP activists—even further. Is there really room in Washington for two gay Republican groups?