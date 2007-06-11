When Al Gore testified before Congress about global warming last March, he was called a sage and the "Goracle." Even members of Congress who disagree with Gore's proposed solutions--proponents of so-called clean coal, nuclear energy, and the like--seemed to agree on at least one thing: Global warming is real. "Mother Nature is a powerful witness and has been sending some pretty powerful messages that people are hearing," Gore said. And in many ways it does seem that people are getting the message. Whether it is an antipathy toward relying on foreign oil, an interest in turning the family farm into an ethanol hub, excitement over lowering energy bills, or a commitment to the protection of the Earth, America seems to be turning the corner on environmentalism. It's not just for tree-huggers anymore.

Cities across the country are hosting friendly competitions to see which can sign up more people for clean energy. Eco-media is everywhere: There are green lifestyle magazines and even a new green cable station. Products are greener than ever as we protect our kids from nasty chemicals and treat our gardens like living terrain instead of mutant science projects. Whole Foods, Walgreens, and the U.S. Navy are all addicted to wind power. School buses and mail trucks are running on bio-diesel. The Prius is the coolest car on the market. Even Oprah Winfrey did a veritable 180 when the famously consumptive high-priestess of daytime celebrated Earth Day with eco-smart tips for the home just like a true daughter of Aquarius. And New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has issued an edict that all 13,000 taxis in the city be hybrids by 2012.

Everything seems to be going in the right direction--unless you watch a lot of reality television. While channel-surfing around the digital TV wilderness, it's clear that, between "The Amazing Race," "The Hills," "Pimp My Ride," "The Real Housewives of Orange County," and most of the hundreds of other reality shows that encourage excess and burn through fossil fuels with nary a blink, reality television has become an environmental catastrophe--polluting the planet as surely as it pollutes our minds.

One glimpse of ABC's new series "Fast Cars and Superstars" is enough to make you wonder: Just how much gas are they using at 150 miles per hour? Each episode features a celebrity--I use the term loosely--who learns the fine art of auto racing, which seems to involve driving stick and having an unflinchingly carefree attitude about one's personal safety. Of course, the entire show is an advertisement for the real deal: NASCAR, which consumes fossil fuels at enormous rates simply for the sport of it. As does "The Amazing Race," with its mind-numbing procession of globe-trotting flights. And speaking of fuel waste, remember when Leonardo DiCaprio and Annie Leibowitz had a behind-the-scenes special about shooting the Vanity Fair green issue cover? Influential environmentalist Leo and company are cruising in a small powerboat looking for, I kid you not, the perfect iceberg for the eco-heartthrob to pose on, and all I could think was: At least paddle the boat! I mean, if only for appearances. And was it really necessary to go all the way to Antarctica?! Couldn't they just Photoshop Leo into some still picture from March of the Penguins?