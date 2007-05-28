Moral Majority

But I think of Kouchner, the man, of the fact that he, too, sees things in this way: of the balance of power he will have set in place (or not)--with more than the machine of state, more than the cold monster he must first tame and then dominate--with the man, Nicolas Sarkozy, who convinced him to take this step and who considers foreign policy to be (whether we like it or not, and in line with the spirit of institutional belief) his area, his "domain." Here is where we will feel it, where we know that -- however good both men's intentions may be, and in spite of the sincerity and the guile of both protagonists of this incredible story--there are going to be problems.

For two reasons. First: Kouchner may actually succeed--injecting more morality, more homage to human rights and more respect for victims' rights--into the world of international politics. He may even engrave the principle of "interference" in the cold marble of policy. And, for the first time in the history of the Republic, he will link these principles to the principles of the Old World, of state diplomacy. What a victory that would be, what a revolution! And for those the so-called experts who have tried to silence in the name of realpolitik and its alleged imperatives (since Bosnia and before) what revenge!

Otherwise: Maybe he doesn't succeed, beaten down by the machine, the bureaucracies, the nitpicking calculations of the guy sitting next to him at the Council of Ministers, the weight, the inertia of the process, the ruse of a president whose will to "open" his government may not extend beyond the present state of grace in which his will is only slightly disguised, using his vaunted "spoils of war" [Kouchner] to finally force his Socialist and Centrist adversaries to their knees, only a few weeks before the French legislative elections. In that case, what sadness, how disappointing it would be! And this disappointment would be comparable in scale to the optimistic breeze today's nomination has stirred up, for Bernard Kouchner, a little bit like (all proportions being equal) the American neoconservatives--who came from the left, even the radical left--to join George W. Bush in the entirely laudable attempt to promote certain democratic ideals on a worldwide scale, the failure of which, in Iraq, also signals the collapse of the very ideals they embodied, which are currently in frank withdrawal in the United States. It is the blowback of the isolationist flame after the Wilsonian lull--the human rights baby thrown out with the bathwater of the Iraq debacle, a defeat for them and a disaster for all of us.