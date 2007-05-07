Everybody Everywhere

When Hitler came to devour Czechoslovakia, Neville Chamberlainshrugged it off as just a "quarrel in a faraway country betweenpeople of whom we know nothing." It was a notorious phrase, but nota careless one. After all, Chamberlain, while himself genuinelyknowing little about Czechoslovakia, was a shrewd politician whohad become prime minister not least for his skill in aiming hiswords at British public opinion. Chamberlain must have thought thatthese words would sell Britons on appeasement: that the remotenessand the obscurity of the Czechs would make it morally andpolitically acceptable to sacrifice them to Germany. This was thelanguage of moral unconcern, Chamberlain's deliberate attempt tomake the fate of the Czechs a matter of indifference to his ownpeople.

Whose lives matter to us? In principle, for the most austereliberals, there is no justification for preferring one human lifeover another one. "Because a . .. community widely prevails amongthe Earth's peoples," Kant remarked, "a transgression of rights inone place in the world is felt everywhere." John Rawls argued thatwe should choose society's main rules as if we did not even knowwhich family or ethnic group we belong to. To a pure liberal, ifpeople are dying in a quarrel in a faraway country between peopleof whom we know nothing, all that matters is that people aredying.

But the politics of this moral duty do not work that way. In reallife, our ethical universe radiates outward from ourselves. Our ownmiseries are our first and foremost concern, even when they arerelatively trivial. "If he were to lose his little fingerto-morrow, he would not sleep to-night," Adam Smith wrote in Theoryof Moral Sentiments. "But, provided he never saw them, he willsnore with the most profound security over the ruin of a hundredmillions of his brethren, and the destruction of that immensemultitude seems plainly an object less interesting to him, thanthis paltry misfortune of his own." Virginia Woolf echoed thisnasty thought with verve in Mrs. Dalloway, in which her sweetlydithering title character thinks this: "And people would say,'Clarissa Dalloway is spoilt.' She cared much more for her rosesthan for the Armenians. Hunted out of existence, maimed, frozen,the victims of cruelty and injustice (she had heard Richard say soover and over again)--no, she could feel nothing for the Albanians,or was it the Armenians? but she loved her roses." We all love ourroses. And most of us love them a little guiltily, insofar as werecognize the narrowness of this emotional horizon. This guilt, ordiscomfort, is a mark of moral progress. At least Clarissa Dallowayfeels bad that she doesn't feel bad.