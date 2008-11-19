The Bored Identity

A few days ago, I wrote a column about identity politics and Democratic presidencies. My argument was that the focus on social issues in general and identity politics in particular derailed the first two years of the Clinton presidency, and the return of identity-politics mau-mauing represents a threat to Obama’s presidency.

Ann Friedman of The American Prospect has written a response that offers a symptom of the illness I tried to diagnose. Very little of her rebuttal even attempts to engage with my argument. In my column, I noted that the Clinton attorney general fiasco hurt Clinton in part because it became clear that the job had been reserved for a female. Friedman asserts, without offering any support for her contention, that the administration simply bumbled its attorney general vetting process, and “the fact that ‘the spot was reserved for a woman’ was not the cause of this bumbling.”

Friedman is doubly wrong here. First, the administration’s mania for diversity played a direct role in the haste and shoddiness of its appointment process. As The New York Times reported at the time,

A senior official of the Carter Administration, who is not in the Clinton Administration, drew a second moral. The emphasis placed by Mr. Clinton on diversity, she said, “became almost a quota system as things got out of hand in the final days of the transition, and that was a mistake because it led to a game of musical chairs, with not enough concern for who was best qualified for what job, and not enough thought about political consequences.” In the interest of finding enough women, blacks and Hispanic-Americans, several prospective nominees were shunted aside during that period, and Ms. Baird was moved hastily into the attorney general's slot.

Second, the revelation that Clinton had reserved the attorney general position for a woman was indeed damaging, for the obvious reason that set-asides were and are highly unpopular. Clinton had to publicly deny that the A.G. position had been a set-aside, though the reality that he had done so was obvious enough to be reported as fact in the press. Even those who supported his decision conceded that it was politically costly. Clinton, wrote Newsweek’s Eleanor Clift, “took a lot of heat for singling out women as his primary contenders for attorney general. Even some women worried that he would devalue the job by making it seem an affirmative-action appointment.”