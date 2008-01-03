Most of the people I chatted with at the New Year’s party had similar stories about falling for Huckabee. A farmer told me he’d been won over in June or July, after hearing Huckabee hold forth on abortion. A manager at an agriculture equipment manufacturer said he thought Huckabee would be the compassionate conservative George W. Bush never quite turned out to be.

But it’s not just social issues like abortion that account for his Iowa boom. Huckabee’s true believers talk expansively about knowing the man’s heart, a case study in the evangelical habit of favoring personal experience over a more structured intellectual style. “Those of us who met him early on and have watched him--one of the things that I really felt was that he has the favor of the Lord,” Bohn told me. “He’s a man of integrity who believes the country can be great again,” said a dentist from nearby Winterset. “It’s not political.”

The upshot is that Huckabee’s supporters aren’t particularly susceptible to the campaign’s daily tidal movements. To them, Mitt Romney’s attacks on pardons and immigration are like low-grade radio static--mild annoyances, if they register at all. Meanwhile, Huckabee’s recent foreign policy gaffes (his ignorance of the National Intelligence Estimate casting doubt on Iran’s nukes, his attempt to connect Pakistani terrorism to the immigration issue) are almost beside the point. “He may not have international foreign policy experience,” said a supporter named Brian Patterson, a vice president at a local college. “But he can be a uniter, not a divider. … He’s done it on the small stage of the church.”

At the press conference that afternoon, the national media guffawed when Huckabee queued up the ad he’d just decided to kill. A cheap ploy, they said. Arkansas-style amateur hour. Yet the Huckabee faithful were, to a man, sympathetic. Patterson told me he saw Huckabee’s decision as part of the evangelical duty to “pray without ceasing.” “You’re seeking Christ’s direction daily, and he’s going to speak to you at different times,” he said. “Say you’re supposed to be speaking. You might have notes, and at the last minute, God wants you to speak about something else. You chuck your notes and rely on God’s leading for these decisions.”

When Huckabee finally took the stage, he cracked a few jokes, then sobered up and explained himself: “If we’re going to change politics, then our campaign is as good a place as any to start,” he said. “I’ll be able to sleep with peace in my heart, knowing I’ve done the right thing.” Des Moines hadn’t seen so much head-bobbing since Procol Harum last rocked the Civic Center. Clearly, the media had gotten it wrong.

Or, maybe they’d gotten it the way Huckabee hoped they would. On my way out, I spotted Deace holding court in front of a small crowd--talk radio without the radio, as far as I could tell. When, at long last, he paused for air, I asked what he’d thought of the day’s excitement. “If I were Mike, I would do everything I could to get The New York Times and The Washington Post ticked off at me,” he allowed. “Because then I could say, ‘I’m just another conservative the liberal media is crushing.’”

Noam Scheiber is a senior editor for The New Republic.

