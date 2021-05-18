But Mahoney Stood Outside

Apparently disdainfully, but actually cannily, Bauer sent in the infant. Palmer, not yet old enough to vote, tall, graceful, and with a fast one that was terrific. Koufax lasted six innings, but it was six errors by his support that let him down. Some say that the infant's fast one was fastest in the ninth. Be that as it may, he was still there and he had shut them out. "Even money and pick your team," said the fraternity.

But the real drama came with the return to Baltimore on Saturday after a day's rest. It was cold fury against fierce exultation. Blandly, Hank sent out his other boy. Bunker, to contend against Osteen, third of the great Dodger pitching triumvirate. Osteen lived up to his reputation. In the first inning he wrecked Murder Incorporated; nor was anybody making any errors that day. So it went for four innings, nothing to nothing. Then out from nowhere--seventh in the batting order--stepped an inconspicuous person named Blair to whom nobody had given a thought, and Osteen made his one mistake. He gave him a fast high one on the outside, and Blair swung. A fan near the top of the Baltimore stadium, approximately five stories above the ground, caught it and swore it was still on the rise. That was all; there wasn't any more. It ended one to nothing and the Orioles had three straight. "No money at any odds on the Dodgers," said the bettors.

But Hank Bauer wasn't quite through operating. Sunday he sent in his first boy, McNally, once more-to face Drysdale and retrieve his reputation. It was a shrewd bit of psychology, and it worked, although it was a near thing. They could hit McNally, but not when and where it counted, although one tremendous wallop brought Blair into prominence again. He and the ball raced for the fence. At the last moment Blair flew into the air and crashed into the fence. But the ball didn't. It was in his glove. Hurt? "Naw," said Blair. "That fence was only wood; I've hit worse than that." The final word too was with Blair. It was the ninth, two down and two on base, when the Dodger batter sent a skyscraper curving toward the center fielder. Blair hardly moved out of his tracks. "I just stood there and wished it would hurry," he said. "Seems like I waited all season for that ball to come down."