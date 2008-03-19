The Golden Gus

Part of Johnson's cult following owes to simple luck. Johnson has had the good fortune to be assigned to a handful of the tournament's most iconic games of the past dozen years, from Princeton's miraculous 43–41 upset of UCLA in 1996 to Ohio State 's dramatic comeback in overtime against in-state rival Xavier last year. His call of Gonzaga's 1999 Sweet 16 victory over Florida (" Shannon … From the cornerrrrrrr … And it's over! Gonzaga! The slipper still fits!") has made every tournament highlight montage ever since. Mostly, though, Johnson's known for shouting. At the top of his lungs. Constantly.

This has earned him the scorn of broadcasting purists and decibel-averse fans alike. "He has absolutely no ability whatsoever to distinguish between the various stages of a basketball game," grumbled one blogger last year, while Michael Hiestand wrote in USA Today that Johnson "once again seems to be getting intermittent shock therapy while he's trying to call basketball."

But the naysayers just don’t get it. "He could make a chess match sound exciting," exulted ESPN.com's Bill Simmons, whose near-obsession with Johnson is often credited with fomenting the Gusmania. ("You helped change my life. I gotta give it up to you," recognized Johnson in an interview on Simmons's podcast.) And his over-the-top exuberance happens to be perfectly suited to the early rounds of March Madness. Because there are so many games going on simultaneously, fans outside of local TV markets only see brief stretches of most games, so there's not time for Johnson's style to wear thin. (It wasn't a very good fit, for instance, for last year's Louisville–Stanford match-up, a snoozer the Cardinals led by more than 20 points for essentially the entire game--but few outside of Kentucky and California saw it.)

Johnson has a special knack, though, for turning close, exciting, nationally televised games into enduring memories. All announcers wind up doing some of these contests, but Johnson is far better suited to them than are most of CBS's other play-by-play announcers, like the anodyne Brown or the plodding Dick Enberg. Enberg announces March Madness as though it were a first-round doubles match at Wimbledon or Thursday afternoon at the Masters. But it isn't, especially during games like the UCLA–Gonzaga showdown of two years ago. Other announcers narrate what they see, as if you couldn't already tell from watching. Johnson manages to convey how he feels. During memorable games, that's a much more useful--and exhilarating--piece of information.

And yet, that still doesn’t explain why Johnson has become such an indispensable part of March. Newsday's Neil Best noted last year that Johnson's appeal is in part generational: He's much more popular in the blogosophere and with college students than with older, more traditional hoops fans--a sort of Barack Obama of sportscasters. And much as new voters have been critical to Obama's success at the polls, so have these new viewers keyed a resurgence of the NCAA Tournament's popularity. In the late '90s, stung by the growing tendency of young stars to bypass the college game, ratings were headed south, and the $6-billion, 11-year extension CBS signed to retain broadcast rights was widely viewed as excessive. While ratings for the championship game have continued to decline, the early rounds of the tournament--Gus Johnson territory-- have reinvigorated March Madness. The TV ratings for the first two days of the 2006 tournament, which featured a bevy of close finishes and upsets, were the highest they'd been since 1997, and they didn't taper off last year, despite the notable lack of such games. These casual new fans, especially young ones, have become tournament junkies, looking more for upsets and excitement than for top-notch basketball per se. And that's where Johnson--who's earned the moniker "the angel of the double-digit seed"--shines. There's no one who better captures the essence of what the tournament is all about.