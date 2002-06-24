It was exactly the kind of behavior that has led post-9/11 conservatives to excoriate Clinton for ignoring the growing terrorist threat. The former president who had treated his first CIA director, R. James Woolsey, with disdain seemed almost indifferent to the Agency's traditional spy work. And in keeping with his globalization-addled view that military conflict was receding as a factor in international affairs, he appeared happy to let the CIA turn its energy from national security to conflict resolution. As former Mossad official David Kimche told the Jerusalem Post in 1998, "It is the changing face of the CIA. They are coming out in the open. They are doing more political things, and not truly intelligence actions."

But the problem with blaming Clinton for taking the CIA's eye off the ball is that George W. Bush has continued the pattern. After an initial six months in which the new administration tried to distance itself from the Israeli-Palestinian train wreck, a hideous June 2001 bombing at a Tel Aviv discotheque sent the Bushies scrambling to forestall massive Israeli retaliation and a widening crisis. Tenet the only prominent peace processor left over from the Clinton administration had a better relationship with the parties than did any member of the incoming Bush foreign policy team. And so the president ordered him to revive his mission.

Over time other Bush officials Assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs William Burns, retired General Anthony Zinni, and even Secretary of State Colin Powell himself tried their hand at Mideast diplomacy. But with the change of government in Israel, the Bushies came to rely on Tenet for another reason. The cornerstone of Ariel Sharon's policy was that there could be no political negotiations until Palestinian violence ceased. And in the absence of a peace process, Tenet's security process his ongoing efforts to get Israeli and Palestinian security officials to cooperate to prevent terrorism became the only game in town. According to the oft-repeated formulation, the parties had to agree to "Tenet" (the security agreement) before they could proceed to "Mitchell" (the road map to talks about land-for-peace). But because the parties never really got to Tenet the violence never stopped for very long the CIA director kept shuttling back to the region to put his finger in the dike.

Astonishingly, Tenet's travel schedule continued even increased after 9/11. In late January of this year a senior administration official told reporters, "$(I$)t's important for Congress to review $(9/11-related$) events in a way that does not unduly burden the defense and intelligence communities, as they are still charged with fighting a war." But the following month Bush dispatched Tenet to the Middle East, the first of three peace-process-related trips he has made to the region this year.

To Tenet's credit, he has by most accounts done an excellent job in maintaining the trust of both Israeli and Palestinian security officials, even as they have lost any shred of trust in one another. But he has done well in a job he should not being doing at all. After September 11 the Bush administration should have given Tenet's Mideast security portfolio to someone at the Defense Department or risked Sharon's wrath and given it to a diplomat, who would have discussed security and political issues at the same time. Given the circumstances, it doesn't much matter it just shouldn't have been taking up Tenet's time.