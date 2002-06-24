But as the years passed, and Palestinian terrorism continued, Israeli and Palestinian officials grew more hostile, not less. And as a result, both sides came to rely on Langley more and more. In October 1998, when former President Bill Clinton dragged Benjamin Netanyahu to Maryland's Wye River to revive the faltering Oslo process, Tenet (by then CIA director) was present throughout the nine-day-long talks. And in the end Netanyahu only agreed to additional Israeli withdrawals because Tenet assured him he would personally oversee Arafat's crackdown on terrorism. Over the course of the Clinton administration, Tenet visited the Middle East ten times. So intimate was his relationship with Arafat that at the fateful July 2000 Camp David negotiations, when Clinton could not get a yes or no answer from the Palestinian leader on Ehud Barak's final offer, he turned to Tenet. And it was the CIA director who elicited Arafat's clear reply: No.

Off the record, CIA officials worried that Tenet was diverting resources from the Agency's core mission of intelligence- gathering and analysis. And according to Rob Malley, Clinton's special assistant for Arab-Israeli affairs, "More than once, toward the end of the Clinton term, Tenet came to the president and the national security adviser and told them that the mediation assignment given to him is not good for him and isn't good for the Agency." But by that time Clinton had become convinced that an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal was key to his legacy, and he wouldn't surrender one of the most effective tools at his disposal.

It was exactly the kind of behavior that has led post-9/11 conservatives to excoriate Clinton for ignoring the growing terrorist threat. The former president who had treated his first CIA director, R. James Woolsey, with disdain seemed almost indifferent to the Agency's traditional spy work. And in keeping with his globalization-addled view that military conflict was receding as a factor in international affairs, he appeared happy to let the CIA turn its energy from national security to conflict resolution. As former Mossad official David Kimche told the Jerusalem Post in 1998, "It is the changing face of the CIA. They are coming out in the open. They are doing more political things, and not truly intelligence actions."