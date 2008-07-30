One thought, from over the river: the mosquitoes

lost the smell of blood in me half way across.



Old Eden verity--I am no more to blame for my death

than I was for the sleazy rendezvous of my birth.



God alters selfish men--now that they have no face,

he has them regard the face, he teaches them how



they should have lived in a universe whose every centre is

a little pot of self-regard, a little like yours.

*

This is the end of money, though we have black fingers;

this the seedy afterlife of things. Everything poised,



as if the next step were already on stand-by:

like a star in the cavity the pilot light keeps



the steady job of incremental burning.

The meter wheel spins round and round towards



the astronomical bill that will never be paid.

These are your concerns. The fridge, my symbol,



persists in its puddle and on-off fugue. Just when

you think it is finally dead, it rambles to life.

