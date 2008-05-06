The Queen's Ace

"You don't really know what it's like until you get swept up in the hurly-burly of a campaign," he said by cell phone last week, the roar from a Clinton North Carolina event in the background. “It's like a pilgrimage down a raging river."

In the 1980s he served as political director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, working alongside Rahm Emanuel. Then, in 1988, he began doing oppositional research. He logged oppo time for Democrats and Republicans, Mayors Richard M. Daley in Chicago and Richard Riordan in L.A. He also worked on Bill Clinton’s first presidential run, in 1992. But Smith says opposition research--digging around for days and days, looking for dirt--was kind of a drag. "It's actually very boring, tedious work, and I did it longer than I intended [until 2001]."

Garry South, a good friend and political strategist who has used Smith in most of his major campaigns--including the California governor races in 1998 and 2002, and a recall campaign in 2003--says that when Smith was a mere researcher, he often possessed more knowledge than the chief strategists. "He probably had, in his head or his computer, more information to manage a campaign than anyone else and he integrated it better," South says.

For Clinton , Smith has focused on two key groups: early voters and people in small towns. In Texas , that meant getting President Clinton to the border area, where there were plenty of Latinos--potential Hillary voters--but not ones who had traditionally participated in primaries. Smith, Lehane says, sent the president there and got large numbers of votes locked in early.

In the week before the California contest on Super Tuesday, the polls were tightening, and Smith was getting nervous calls. But, with an imposing tally of early votes in the bank, Smith remained confident. "He said, though not this nicely, ‘Stop bothering me, we're gonna win by ten points,'" says Lehane. Clinton won 51 percent of the vote; Obama 43 percent.

In North Carolina , Thompson says, typically the political professionals don’t know how politics work on the ground and don't ask. But Smith impressed the locals by taking their advice to heart. Thompson and others told him that even though North Carolina is a big, and increasingly urban state, retail politics still matter. So, Smith made it hard for the people of North Carolina not to run into a Clinton . "There's no town too big or too small for us to tell Ace and his staff that the senator, President Clinton, or Chelsea should go to," Thompson says.

Thompson went on one of Bill Clinton's rural trips (dubbed by some “Bubba’s Barbecue Tour”), hitting nine cities in 30 hours. Among the stops was Deep Run, population 200. The former president also campaigned in Roanoke Rapids*, some 70 miles from the capital city Raleigh , but further if measured in feel. "Folks who sell red, white and blue bunting did well that weekend," says Thompson, whose grandmother lives in the city. It was, he says, a stop outside the I-85 corridor, a chance for the places in the state that get ignored.

Smith also came up with another tactic with a small-town feel: www.ncaskme.org, a site where voters could email questions to Clinton . The first week, Thompson says, they received 10,000 e-mails.

As it stands, Clinton seems to have cut down what polls said was a double-digit lead for Barack Obama in the state. Not for nothing did Obama spend significant time in Durham , instead of in Indiana , on Monday. But even if Obama wins North Carolina , it’ll likely be by a lot less than originally believed, and Smith will be seen as having delivered yet again. The it’s on to the next key contest, wherever it may be. ( Oregon , maybe? Kentucky ?)

"I can't believe they pay me to do what I do,” he says. "If there's a great campaign, I'll be there."

Adrienne Johnson Martin is a writer and editor who lives in Raleigh, North Carolina .

Correction: The article originally stated that Roanoke Rapids is Bruce Thompson's hometown, though it is not. It is where his grandmother lives. The current piece reflects that information.



By Adrienne Johnson Martin