Supermarket politics have always posed perilous risks for presidential candidates. Sure, voters want a candidate with a firm hand on foreign policy and a keen grasp of economics. But, in electoral contests, "you are what you eat" trumps all. In the last presidential election, the Republicans got John Kerry choked up on Chablis. Before that, George H.W. Bush, while visiting the National Grocers Association convention during his 1992 reelection bid, got caught in the rays of barcode scanners. "This is for checking out?" he asked, straight-faced. The editors at The Onion would have coveted the headline in next day's New York Times: BUSH ENCOUNTERS THE SUPERMARKET, AMAZED.

With grocery-store shelves lined with potential p.r. blunders, it's no surprise that Barack Obama's elitism problem looks a lot like, well, arugula. It all started back in July 2007, when he asked a group of farmers in Adel, Iowa, "Anybody gone into Whole Foods lately and see what they charge for arugula?" (To most Americans, Whole Foods might better be called "Whole Paycheck," as one of my friends sniffs.) Then, in May, Obama told supporters at a rally in Roseburg, Oregon, that Americans might not be able to keep eating as much as we'd like. Conservative bloggers were outraged: first salad snobbery, now a diet that the skinny guy would mandate from the Oval Office?

Throughout the campaign, many have looked to Obama's neighborhood, the Hyde Park section of Chicago, as the wellspring for his arugula-attuned taste. At various turns, Obama's hometown has been depicted as a lefty enclave like Cambridge or Berkeley, where University of Chicago professors, upper- middle-class black professionals, and aging radicals like Bill Ayers and his wife, Bernardine Dohrn, get along swimmingly while shopping for environmentally conscious groceries at the Hyde Park co-op. In May, the Times ran a front-page piece about Obama's neighborhood, declaring, "For Mr. Obama, who was born in Hawaii to a white Kansan mother and an African father and who spent part of his childhood in Indonesia, it was a perfect fit." And, last month, The Weekly Standard devoted 4,000 words to a cover story on the neighborhood that took note of Hyde Park's "alarmingly high number of men wandering about looking like NPR announcers."

When I visited Hyde Park in June, the big scandal that had residents buzzing was the demise of the 76-year-old Hyde Park food co-op, which shuttered its doors this winter. At its closing, it had more than 20,000 members, making it the largest cooperative in the country, though members were not required to staff the store. The ultimate collapse had begun in 2000, when the co-op, seeking to prevent a rival supermarket from moving onto its turf, expanded to a second location. The real-estate deal backfired and plunged the co-op into debt. And, when the University of Chicago offered to bail the co-op out--hoping to turn the space into a gourmet supermarket--all hell broke loose.