Films Worth Seeing

Heartbeat Detector. The Paris office of a German firm has a staff psychologist who discovers Nazi activities in the families of the company’s executives. The film wanders a bit, but its characterizations are perceptive, and the performance by Michael Lonsdale as the CEO is extraordinary. (3.26.08)

4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days. In Romania under the dictatorship, abortion was forbidden. This engrossing film depicts the struggle of a young woman to help a pregnant friend of hers to get one. Made with quiet intensity and affectingly acted. (1.30.08)

The Unforeseen. A documentary about a struggle that began in the 1970s between an Austin, Texas, real estate developer and some people of the city--in the residents’ effort to protect some natural beauty. Robert Redford, co-producer, is interviewed. Laura Dunn’s directing implicitly underscores the idea of beauty. (From the upcoming 4/9/08 issue.)