Hard Science

The idea that the Bush administration has placed science under attack is so commonplace now that it's almost cliché. It's hard to think of a government agency staffed by scientists that has not seen voluminous scandals over the past several years involving either the suppression and twisting of information or the intimidation of researchers. The most explosive instances involve climate change and reproductive health, but more obscure matters--like, say, how to protect the threatened marbled murrelet--have scarcely been immune.

So scientists are resisting, right? Well, there are a few pro-science organizations, such as the Union of Concerned Scientists, that ritually denounce the abuse; angry statements have been signed by Nobel laureates and other eminences; congressional hearings have been held; and government reforms have been proposed to curtail future misbehavior. But, when it comes to real political action--engaging in strategic communication campaigns on hot-button issues, rating politicians based on their science records, even trying to unseat some of science's greatest enemies and support friendlier candidates--scientists have traditionally tended to back away, and the last eight years haven't been much different. If the science community wants to reclaim the ground lost during the Bush administration--and there should be opportunity--it's going to have to accept that the old policy of political disengagement is showing its age.

To understand how American science wound up in this predicament, you have to hearken back to another era: the post-World War II peak of science's influence and popularity, following the creation of the atomic bomb and radar, when scientists were invited into the highest levels of policymaking. The political courting of science only increased following the Soviet launch of Sputnik in 1957. President Eisenhower, who spoke fondly of "my scientists," brought them into the Oval Office through the establishment of the high-level President's Science Advisory Committee. President Kennedy and his science adviser Jerome Wiesner, an MIT electrical engineer, also enjoyed a close relationship. Meanwhile, from the other side of the Atlantic came a famous cry that epitomized the zeitgeist: In a 1959 lecture, the British novelist C.P. Snow, who had been trained in physics and served as a government technical adviser, decried the "two cultures" gap between scientists and literary intellectuals and called for greater scientific influence in policy-making.

During these halcyon years, American scientists grew accustomed to public praise and government dollars. And, so, in an era of broad bipartisan consensus about the importance of science to the national future, a strategy of political detachment on the part of scientists themselves probably made sense--and, accordingly, took root.