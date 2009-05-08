The irony is that the authors rightly criticize mainstream economists for having so far forgotten Keynes that present-day “Keynesian economics” bears little relation to Keynes’s actual views. It seems that Akerlof and Shiller are among the forgetful ones. This is surprising because Keynes is a powerful antidote to the kind of overformalized mainstream macroeconomics that they criticize.

With much of their letter, nevertheless, I agree. For much of it is devoted to criticizing the mainstream macroeconomists for being clueless about conditions that can give rise to the kind of economic crisis that we are in and about how to get out of it other than by doing nothing and letting nature takes its course, as it were. But they seem to think that I am one of those mainstreamers who believe that “people are like computers” and as a result that “speculative markets are perfectly efficient and prices change through time only as a result of objective new information.” They assimilate me to those economists (actually I am not a professional economist, and until the banking collapse last September, I was barely aware of the conventional academic thinking about macroeconomics that Akerlof and Shiller rightly denounce) who “denied that bubbles even exist” and, like Greenspan, believed “that the stock market was soaring [in the early 2000s] because economic actors must [have been] foreseeing a dramatic new economic era.”

I don’t believe any of these things except the last (that “new era” expectations, as Shiller himself has argued, can power a stock market bubble), as I thought I sufficiently indicated in the review but maybe I was too terse. It is because of the environment of uncertainty in which businessmen operate that “animal spirits” play a critical role in investment decisions. It is why the harassment (albeit as yet mainly verbal) of business that is becoming a hallmark of the Obama administration’s response to the continuing economic crisis is unsound from a depression-fighting standpoint. It dampens the animal spirits. Harassment deepens the uncertainty of the business environment.

I do not disbelieve in bubbles, and in my book I criticize Greenspan for failing to prick the housing and credit bubbles that, bursting only when they had attained enormous dimensions, brought the economy low. But where I differ from Akerlof and Shiller is in being more hesitant than they to seek an explanation for bubbles and other features of the business cycle in such ill-defined and miscellaneous concepts as (to quote from their letter) “variations in the level of trust,” “storytelling and human interest,” “perceptions of corruption or unfairness,” “anger and optimism,” and “social epidemics causing changes in gut instincts and feelings.”

What happened to Occam’s Razor? Do we really need such an assortment of “inconstancies of human thinking,” in their term, to understand how an investment bubble forms? How about the following explanation for the housing bubble?--it has at least the virtue of simplicity. In late 2000 the Federal Reserve under Greenspan pushed down interest rates and kept them very far down for several years. Interest rates and housing starts are negatively correlated, because houses are bought mainly with debt (for example, an 80 percent 30–year mortgage). So when interest rates plunged, housing starts soared. But because the housing stock is highly durable, a surge in demand for houses, fueled by very low interest rates, causes the prices of existing houses to rise (an increase in demand will cause prices to rise if, as in the case of housing, supply is inelastic; that is, expands only slowly in response to rising prices). Seeing house prices rise, and being assured by economists and officials (such as Bernanke) that they were rising because of economic “fundamentals” rather than because of very low interest rates that could not be sustained indefinitely, demand for houses, and therefore for mortgage financing, rose. When the Federal Reserve finally began pushing interest rates up because of fear of inflation, house prices leveled off and soon began to plummet because many house purchases had been based on an expectation that prices would continue to rise. The banking industry, heavily invested in housing as it was, was dragged down with the collapsing housing market.