Uncommon Ground

Born in South Korea and raised in Amish country in Pennsylvania, Yoon first came to Boston in 1993 to get his master's degree at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. (He attended Princeton for undergrad.) After Harvard, he spent the next ten years as a community organizer in Boston before becoming the first Asian American in the city's history to run for public office. His election to the city council in 2005 prompted The Boston Globe Magazine to name him one of its people of the year, declaring: "The best thing about Sam Yoon is not just that he makes us look good. He makes us feel good."

Yoon is now hoping there are enough Bostonians looking for that sort of uplift to propel him to the mayor's office. An earnest wonk who frequently feels the need to mention that he is 39--not to emphasize his youth but to reassure people he's not still in college--Yoon is counting on minority voters and, more importantly, those who (like him) are newer arrivals to the city, lured by jobs in academia, medicine, and finance. In short, yuppies. "At a certain point, there will be more and more people here who have lived in the city for less than twenty years or less than ten years," Yoon told me one recent evening, as he sat on the patio of an upscale pizzeria in the city's hipper-than-thou South End neighborhood.

Yoon's platform seems designed to stroke these voters' erogenous zones: building educational partnerships between the city's public schools and local universities like Harvard and MIT; creating a 311 number to call for non--emergency municipal services; replacing the city's motor fleet with Zipcars; and, in general, looking to Seattle as a model for urban policy. "There is more to governing than just handshaking and ribbon-cutting and going to neighborhood barbeques," he told me. Later that evening, Yoon said to a group of supporters who'd gathered over hummus and beers at a home in a gentrifying section of the Roxbury neighborhood, "Our city needs to make a fundamental, systemic change to bring our city government into the twenty-first century, because we are really stuck, we're still operating like it's 1945."

History is not on Yoon's side: The last time a Boston mayor lost his race for reelection was in 1949, when Curley went down to defeat after spending much of his previous term in prison. What's more, Yoon begins the race in a money hole, with (as of the end of 2008) $137,000, compared with Menino's $1.4 million. But there is one number that gives Yoon hope: 192,000. That's the number of Bostonians who, spurred by the candidacies of Deval Patrick and Barack Obama, voted in the state and federal elections in 2006 and 2008 but didn't vote in Boston's two most recent municipal elections. And, when you consider that Menino was last elected in 2005 with just 64,000 votes, it's not hard to see how a big increase in voter turnout could spell trouble for him. "I do this thing at events where I say, 'How many of you voted in last year's presidential election?' Most of the hands go up," Yoon explained. "Then I say, 'Well, how many of you have paid little or no attention to the mayor's races?' It's about the same number of hands that go up. I say, 'Listen, you're going to determine the next mayor of Boston, this election is going to be yours to decide.'"

Menino, meanwhile, maintains that he welcomes the competition. In the past, he's been reluctant to engage his opponents, typically participating in only one debate, which he's then scheduled for Sunday morning or the night of a Yankees-Red Sox game. But this year, he has agreed to three debates. Sitting in his campaign office, Menino was asked to respond to Yoon's charge that he's an "incrementalist." "What does that mean?" the mayor replied. After the term was defined for him, Menino said, "I do what I think is right for Boston." In his 16 years in office, Menino has rarely not known what Bostonians want from their mayor--including when they don't want much. He was confident that he still understood--and, in fact, embodied--the true character of what he called "my city." "Now that people see I have two opponents, I've got more people coming to me and saying, 'I want to help,'" he said, as he looked out a window that afforded a view of City Hall. "I've been in the business a long time, I've never seen the reaction I've gotten this time, people coming forward saying, 'Hey, we gotta help, we're gonna keep you in office.'"

