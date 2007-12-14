Given their background, it’s hardly surprising that most Bush inspectors general are not exactly probing deep for problems. Krongrad and Bowen (who, it should be noted, was Bush’s legal advisor during his governorship) are not even the most extreme cases. Janet Rehnquist, daughter of the former Supreme Court Chief Justice, wreaked major havoc as IG of the Department of Health and Human Services from 2001 to 2003. According to a story by the Associated Press, she delayed an audit of Florida ’s pension fund after then-governor Jeb Bush asked her to, and nearly all the deputy inspectors general in HHS left under her watch.

At NASA, IG Robert Cobb, whose previous work experience includes a stint as associate counsel to the president, faced an investigation by the FBI and the presidential oversight office for allegedly retaliating against whistleblowers and shutting down some of his department’s most crucial investigations. In their final report, the investigators concluded Cobb had informed agency officials about internal investigations and shut down reports that might have hurt NASA. The investigation also found Cobb was so chummy with NASA head Sean O'Keefe that they’d meet regularly for private lunches and play golf together. Still, Cobb remains on the job. (Inspectors General at the Commerce Department and the Environmental Protection Agency also have faced investigations of possible misconduct.)

Over at the Pentagon, the Department of Defense’s former Inspector General, Joseph Schmitz (who, again, had no auditing background) has earned a monster of a rap sheet: He allegedly stonewalled Congress when it demanded information on whether Schmitz had stopped criminal investigations; he played down complaints about Halliburton’s overcharging for government contracts; and he essentially suggested that Abu Ghraib wasn’t a big deal. Shortly after Republican Senator Charles Grassley announced that he’d launch an investigation into this behavior, Schmitz resigned--and took a job with Blackwater’s parent company.

When Inspectors General do take their job seriously, though, they get punished for it. The CIA’s Inspector General, John Helgerson, has gained a reputation for doling out tough, unwelcome criticism. In particular, in 2004, he warned that the Agency’s detention policies might “constitute cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment.” So it’s no surprise that his office is the now the subject of a CIA probe. According to The New York Times, “The inquiry was ordered by the C.I.A. director, Gen. Michael V. Hayden, in response to complaints about aggressive investigations by Mr. Helgerson’s office into the agency’s counterterrorism programs.” (Partly because of the Helgerson fiasco, the House recently passed legislation designed to make Inspectors General more independent.)

The lack of real inspectors general has serious consequences. At their best, tough investigations put fear into contractors and employees, making waste and fraud less likely. They also provide vital information to Congress and the press. Just imagine if we’d had a better understanding of how decisions were being made when Iraqi reconstruction contracts were first being divvied out, say, or if we knew how badly managed FEMA was before September 2005. And imagine if the people whose job it was to investigate the most important government agencies were sharp-eyed and diligent, and not the beneficiaries of nepotism or political back-scratching. In case you’re wondering, there are just thirteen more shopping months left until the next inauguration.