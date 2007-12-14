The best clue as to where Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez is headed after his country's December 2 referendum can be found by closely examining his recent erratic behavior--though it is more difficult than ever to foresee the
actions of this increasingly unpredictable, though incredibly resilient,
political figure.
Chávez also "froze" relations with his neighbor,
Another possibility, unfortunately more probable, is a
radicalization of previous policies, or "chavismo plus." This would
entail the implementation of the changes included in the referendum: eliminating
the independence of the central bank, imposing the appointment of local
officials just below elected ones, the six-hour working day, and many others of
the sort. This would also imply an exacerbation of Venezuelan
international activism, mainly in Latin America, but also in regard to
The last option, perhaps less remote in the mid-term than in
the near future, is a rerun of what occurred the weekend of the elections. According to most accounts, both Baduel and the military high
command forced Chávez to accept his defeat under certain
conditions, and threatened to remove him if he refused. One can easily contemplate
a scenario whereby many chavistas would prefer to remain in power, pursue both
the socialist and populist policies of the past few years, continue to
considerably enrich themselves, and maintain more independence from Washington
than in the past, but without the endless domestic and foreign conflicts
generated by their current leader's personality and excesses.
They might prefer to follow the path of what many are
calling "chavismo without Chávez." This course is all the more likely
if it turns out that the
JORGE CASTANEDA, a former foreign minister of Mexico, is now Global Distinguished Professor of Politics and Latin American Studies at New York University.
By Jorge Castañeda