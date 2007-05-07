Dust and Literature

Bolano did not assume an explicit position in these sectarian wars,but he was an inspiration to the sects. The novelist and scholarEdmundo Paz Soldan has remarked that Bolano became a legend amonghis contemporaries--younger than the "Boom" authors--even before hedied. Fuguet claims that Bolano's stories are like cathedrals tohim. According to the novelist Francisco Goldman, Bolano hovered"over many young Latin American writers ... the way Garcia Marquezmust have over his generation and the following one." The SavageDetectives, which has just been published in English, and Amulet,the latest of Bolano's short novels to be translated, help toexplain the forces behind his inadvertent ascent to founding-fatherstatus of the post-"Boom" generation.

At first glance, Bolano seems an unlikely candidate for suchleadership. Although he steered clear of magical realism, hisliterature is not dissociated from themes that the new writers wereanxious to avoid: violence, revolution, corruption. By Night inChile (published in English in 2003) is a monologue delivered by apriest who doubles as Pinochet's tutor. Distant Star (2004) tellsthe story of a pilot who profits from Pinochet's coup. But howcould Bolano not incorporate history into his writing? Born inSantiago in 1953, he spent the first fifteen years of his life invarious cities in Chile before leaving for Mexico in 1968. Afterleaving school at seventeen, he returned to Chile to work on behalfof Salvatore Allende. When Allende's government was overthrown,Bolano was imprisoned for eight days and was released only becausehe recognized his jailers as former schoolmates. When he acceptedthe Romolo Gallegos Prize for The Savage Detectives, he spoke ofthe effect of these events on his writing: "All that I have writtenis a love letter ... to my generation, we who were born in the1950s ... and who gave what little we had, all that we had--ouryouth--to a cause that we believed [in]." Such a sentiment makeshim an improbable spokesman for a generation of writers who wantedto shed the burden of writing about revolution. And in strictlyliterary terms, he was too idiosyncratic and original to berepresentative of anybody but himself.

But in other ways his salience makes sense. Bolano was not uniquelyattached to the experience of a single country, within or beyondLatin America. The Savage Detectives is narrated by people of allnationalities. Amulet is told by a Uruguayan woman living inMexico. (Geographic boundaries never held much meaning for Bolano.As a child, he refused to accept that Caracas was the capital ofVenezuela and Bogota the capital of Colombia. It was more logical,according to his poetic sensibility, the other way around: the "v"of "Venezuela" sounding like the "b" in Bogota, while the hard "c"in Caracas chimed with "Colombia." Bolano has suggested that thesemental machinations grew out of his dyslexia, but they seem toforeshadow an easy acceptance of a transnational identity later inlife.)