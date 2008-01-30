Mitt Romney's colleagues truly loathe him. When John McCain fields questions about the former Massachusetts governor, you can see his smile tighten and that famous rage begin to well. Or take the healthy dose of gratuitous gloating that emanated from Mike Huckabee's camp upon Romney's second-place finish in New Hampshire, when the Arkansan's aides openly relished the fact that Romney squandered millions of dollars and even vastly more precious neighborly good will. And, at Republican debates, the field seems to joyfully gravitate to kicking Romney, like five-year-olds chasing a soccer ball.

You can understand why candidates might enjoy this sport. Romney is the annoying rich guy, who, in an act of incredible beneficence, has donated millions to himself. And he's not just richer than them. He's unbearably unctuous—the Arnold Horseshack of the race, furiously waving his hand to grab the teacher's attention. When McCain decried pharmaceutical companies, Romney couldn't help but interrupt to defend what he sarcastically called the "big bad guys." It takes a particular kind of man to rise to defend the honor of the drug companies like this.

When Mitt Romney entered the race, he held great appeal. Here was a technocrat who would even break ideological taboos for the sake of the common good, as he did when he signed universal health care reform into law in Massachusetts. In the wake of the Bush era, technocracy seemed like a nice way to do business in Washington. But, for all Romney's vaunted command of data and facts, he can't even get the facts about his own life straight. Like the time he pronounced himself a lifelong hunter, despite only having hunted twice (and only "small varmints"). Then there was his boast that he "saw" his father march with Martin Luther King, even though he never watched his dad's civil rights activism with his own eyes. Or the time he claimed an NRA endorsement that he never won.

Campaigns are, of course, grueling ordeals. And we have sympathy for candidates who misspeak as they give their twelfth stump speech of the day. Nor do we care to hang candidates for trivial exaggerations, like the media mob that set out to get Al Gore. But there's a difference with Romney: He exaggerates because he seemingly holds nothing sacrosanct. He has no core beliefs—not on abortion or gay rights or health care reform, that's for certain.