The O-List: 11-15

11. John Podesta

President and CEO, Center for American Progress

How convenient that the head of the transition happens to have his own wonk-filled think tank! His Center for American Progress (CAP) has been prepping the talent and white papers for a Democratic administration for the past five years. Though the ex-Bill Clinton chief of staff has said he’ll return to CAP after the transition, he’ll have protégés in every corner of the administration. (That his brother is a top Democratic lobbyist earns him bonus power points.)

12. James Steinberg

Dean, Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs

You don’t know him. But he could be the guy running your foreign policy—or, at least, the National Security Council. A veteran of the Clinton NSC, he doesn’t court the press, write many op-eds, or even live in D.C. (He’s been teaching in Texas for the last three years.) But he’s a trusted technocrat whom Obama increasingly leans upon. If Kerry lands at State, he could be an important counterweight, pushing Obama in a more centrist direction.

13. Pete Rouse

Chief of staff, Obama’s Senate office

After Tom Daschle’s defeat in 2004, he gifted Obama his savviest veteran staffer--perhaps the most effective aide on the Hill. Rouse, a legendary workaholic, helped Obama navigate his brief time in the Senate with an eye toward launching his presidential bid. After he finishes overseeing the transition, Rouse will likely return to the Hill--this time as Obama’s top lobbyist.