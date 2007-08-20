The 1978 law was intended to regulate domestic wiretapping, not overseas collection. Its mind-numbing definition of "electronic surveillance" requiring approval by the secret court it set up hinged simultaneously on the technical modes of interception the government used, the geographical location in which the spooks tapped the lines, and the location of the target of the surveillance. Roughly speaking, here's how it worked:

If the surveillance target was physically within the United States, the law covered his communications irrespective of what means the government used to intercept them. If the target was abroad, however, the situation changed markedly--even if he was calling someone in the United States. If the government sought to acquire the communication by tapping a wire line domestically, the communication was subject to FISA. On the other hand, if the agency tapped the line abroad, the communication was exempt from FISA. In other words, as long as the government focused on targets overseas using operations overseas, FISA had nothing whatever to say about the matter. The mechanism protecting Americans whose communications got scooped up in that situation was not judicial review of the surveillance but more general prohibitions against retaining information on Americans that do not constitute legitimate foreign intelligence.

The rules were even more permissive with respect to radio communications--which included many phone calls bounced off of satellites. In that situation, if the target was abroad, FISA did not apply even if the physical interception took place domestically. Congress wrote the law this way specifically to exempt from its coverage the National Security Agency's practice of vacuuming up without warrants as much radio traffic as it could get. In other words, the original FISA would have allowed exactly what the Post and Times criticize the new law for doing--provided either that the NSA tapped a physical wire outside of the sovereign territory of the United States or captured only radio signals.

At the time Congress passed FISA, satellite communications carried the bulk of overseas calls (exactly how much is disputed). With the advent of fiber-optic cables, a lot of the traffic has migrated to wire. So the technical assumption of the original FISA's exemption is now out of date. What's more, the hard geographical distinction between domestic and foreign surveillance has eroded as well. Intelligence agencies no longer necessarily know with any certainty where their target is. A cell phone with a foreign number could easily turn out to be in the United States. And then there's the fact that a substantial percentage of all telecommunications traffic worldwide now passes through American cable, meaning that overseas-to-overseas calls and e-mails can be intercepted using domestic collection. All of this made something of a mess out of the old law--a mess in which a large volume of communications never intended to be covered by FISA became subject to its requirements.

The guts of the new law reside in a single sentence: "Nothing in the definition of electronic surveillance ... shall be construed to encompass surveillance directed at a person reasonably believed to be located outside of the United States."