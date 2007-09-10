My first encounter with this mindset occurred not long ago, when I was working at a national entertainment magazine. During a group email exchange about which boxed sets to include in a roundup, our thirty-something editors explained that a Beatles collection could be excluded--not because it was a repackaging of old albums but because, as one said, "they're the worst band in history" and, the other added, "everybody knows they suck." They are, and we do?

Across the Universe won't help matters. The film exhumes every '60s cliché imaginable: Earnest kid gets drafted. Naïve suburban waif gets caught up with The Revolution and sees the error of the Man's ways. Greenwich Village blues mama becomes ersatz Janis. Greenwich Village blues guitar virtuoso becomes ersatz Jimi. Throughout, the characters, even the Jimi and Janis clones, break out into "Come Together," "All You Need Is Love," and other Fab songs. It's almost enough to make you wish John met Paul in school but decided he was a simp and couldn't be bothered forming a band with him.

The Beatles have long been a focal point for those who analyze All That Went Wrong with Our Culture, dating back to the record burnings that ensued when Lennon mused that his band commanded a larger fan base than the Son of the Almighty. In her new anti-boomer screed The Death of the Grown-Up, Washington Times columnist Diana West essentially accuses the Beatles of murder: Paul McCartney singing about "California grass" in "Get Back," she writes, was "downright dangerous, prefiguring the explosion in drug use that destroyed thousands of lives." A recent report on CNN about born-again teenagers quoted one saying he had to stop listening to the band because they "had a negative effect" on him due to the music's connection with "sex, drugs, and violence."

The idea that the Beatles, of all people, would embody debauchery is laughable; they weren't exactly the first gangsta rappers. But what's at work now is different. It's generational revolt. More than ever, the Beatles are the flashpoint for overbearing boomer culture. The post-boomers, namely Gen X, are sick of it, and perhaps rightly so; they have their own heroes to trumpet, like the Clash or the Police or, as the same Radiohead-loving Slate correspondent dared to bring up, Adam and the Ants.

Up to a point, the Beatle bashers make persuasive arguments. As more than one blogger has proclaimed, the Ramones feel a lot more influential these days; you can hear their aural footprints all over grunge, Green Day, and emo. The Beatles' influence amounts to ... Fountains of Wayne? Look at what melody has come down to in pop: the smarmy come-ons of Maroon 5. Sgt. Pepper itself is responsible for enough bad knockoffs to fill an iPod, from XTC to Madonna's "Dear Jessie", quite possibly the most cloying thing she's ever put on record.