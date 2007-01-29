So what’s our duty, as professors, in this time of war? What should we say and do? We can vote for and support politicians who opposed it, as I have, if we think it’s a debacle. But now, and in the future, we will have soldiers and officers in the field—strange fields where they engage in asymmetrical warfare with populations they don’t know. Sometimes this will be the right thing to do. Can we help our soldiers do their job—and explain that job to their civilian bosses?

Those of us who have never served in the military usually don’t know a lot about it. In 1975, when I arrived at Princeton, many older members of the faculty had served in World War II or the Korean war. Nowadays, by contrast, few members of the faculty have military experience—and those who do are likely to be Canadians or Israelis. Of course, some scholars study the military, past and present, but the base of direct knowledge that most of us have is not very deep—compared with what we know about, say, the federal government.

I have tried to remedy my ignorance in the professor’s age-old ways: reading and asking questions of knowledgeable colleagues, including a former Army officer and an Israeli former student. Whenever I can, I talk to my son and his friends. I have learned a little. I know, now, that when politicians speak of war as something that can be clean and simple, that won’t demand terrible actions of those who fight and terrible suffering from civilians, they lie. But I’m still very ignorant, and most of my fellow professors know even less than I do. We who teach young men and women need to know more about what we ask some of them to do on our behalf and what it takes to do their jobs.

It wouldn’t hurt to ask how they and their commanders have done better than the university at some tasks that really matter for the United States. My son has taken a lot of orders from people of color—every color. The colonel who commanded the group with which he initially trained wore a size-24 flight suit when he met her, since she was pregnant with her third child. I can’t be the only old white male professor who would like to see universities look more like the military, in these respects, than they do now.

But I also suspect that the military needs us—especially those of us who work not in policy studies or international relations but in the humanities and soft social sciences. I don’t mean that we should become amateur pundits. One lesson of the last few years, surely, is that we should ignore pundits and listen to people who know what they’re talking about.