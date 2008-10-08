As to the deep ineradicable flaws
in the workmanship
anger and envy
anger and envy
stemming from over-enthusiasm
that rises like a water lily from mud
and the stone
of self, of ego
that insists on its imperial monologue
that strangles its audience
I would like to repent but I cannot
I am ridden like a horse
*
What does the contriver have in
mind
the contrivance wants to know
because otherwise what is the point
of all this moaning
pretending to be sorry for everything
groveling like a chained-up snake
crawling over a stone book
in the rain of words
for which someone is responsible
at times the food devours the eater
the pot wishes to speak to the potter
the clay chooses the hands
*
We are not competent to make our
vows
we are truly sorry
we pull you down from a cloud
or bend our knees to you like dogs
death breathing invisibly next to us
in the subway
in the office in the kitchen on the
park bench
we promise to love only you
faithful, faithful, we promise
we lie, we are not competent
still we implore you
please look at us and take us in your
arms
not like a master, like a mother
By Alicia Osriker