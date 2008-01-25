Two summers ago, I wrote that the main reason for the excitement over Barack Obama was whites piggybacking on him to prove their non-racist bona fides. I still believe that this was true at the time, when he was a littleknown quantity. However, since then, we've gotten to know him better. I like what I have seen, and I would like him to be the next president. Ironically, his color has a lot to do with that decision.

It's not the only reason, of course. After eight years of a president disinclined to reflection, we could use one given to weighing all sides of an issue. If there is a danger that Obama's quest for change would be hindered by his being too caught up in pleasing all sides, I would prefer that to the more single-minded tendencies of the current administration and the grievous results therefrom.

Yet Hillary Clinton is a thinker, too. Obama wins out for me partly because of his work in the Senate on legislation for prisoner reentry programs and bringing absent fathers back into helping raise their children. While Obama would not lead as a "black president" per se, I assume that concerns such as these, especially crucial to the black condition, would be on his radar screen.

Yet, even there, Senator Clinton does have ample concern for the lives of the poor. The reason I find myself rooting for Obama, ultimately, comes down to something I am ordinarily chary of: symbolism.