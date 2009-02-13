The Movie Reviews: 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' and 'The International'

Addiction is, by its nature, a repetitive disorder--the same poor decisions inescapably made over and over again. As such, it is generally a better subject for pathos than comedy, lest the joke quickly wear thin. You may find it amusing, for instance, the first time Rebecca Bloomwood (Isla Fisher from Wedding Crashers), the heroine of Confessions of a Shopaholic, is cajoled by CGI-enhanced mannequins into buying luxury accessories she can’t afford. But you are a more forgiving soul than I if you are still laughing at it the third or fourth time around.

The movie in a nutshell: Rebecca, a half-hearted financial journalist (the irony!), is on her way to do something important, when she notices a sale. She tells herself she won’t buy anything she doesn’t absolutely need. But she does buy things she doesn’t remotely need, using credit cards she can’t pay off, in such a way as to endanger her career, friendships, and/or romantic opportunities. She then lies about her actions to bosses, creditors, etc., typically deploying a fib that involves illness, dying relatives, or Finland. But all forgive her, because she’s so darn spunky and adorable. (This is one of those films in which perk and an enthusiasm for speaking one’s mind even when it’s empty are seen as excellent substitutes for diligence, competence, and fundamental decency.) And then she does it again. And again.

Adapted from Sophie Kinsella’s chick-lit bestseller, Confessions has been Americanized in both the literal (goodbye London, hello Manhattan) and figurative sense. The humor is broader--the totalitarian support-group leader, the exploding closet of vacuum-packed clothes, the airborne hors d’oeuvres at a formal banquet--and the tone rather less genteel. (Rebecca’s longstanding conflict with a collections agent does not end nearly so amiably as in the book.) Indeed, the adaptation of the novel--credited to Tracey Jackson, Tim Firth, and Kayla Alpert--is so loose that producer Jerry Bruckheimer might have saved a good deal of money by declining to acquire the rights, changing a few names, and keeping a good law firm on retainer. But, of course, this adaptation is really just about buying the “brand,” and--like the retailers in the film--selling America something it already had.

Which is a pity. Fisher, who resembles a marked-down Amy Adams, is a sprightly, magnetic presence, and Hugh Dancy is generically likable as the generic love interest. (Joan Cusack and John Goodman’s competitive lumpen-ness as Rebecca’s parents, by contrast, seems rather cruel.) But though director P.J. Hogan (Muriel’s Wedding, My Best Friend’s Wedding) keeps things bouncing along for most of the overlong running time, this is material that’s beyond saving.