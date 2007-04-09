"We've all seen those commercials where the parents tell the kids that, this year, they'll finally get to go to Disneyland. Well, imagine the follow-up conversation where the parents deliver the bad news that the [Alternative Minimum Tax] took away their trip to see Mickey. This is real life. These are the real economic consequences for middle-class working families who are told they owe more in taxes than they previously thought."



--Representative Richard Neal (a Massachusetts Democrat), House Committee on Ways and Means

Let's try and deconstruct the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) soap opera. The AMT is a provision of the federal individual income tax, launched in its current form in 1986. Its aim was to preclude the possibility of persons with high gross incomes escaping tax liability altogether. Essentially it is a parallel tax system. It affects people who tend to have high incomes, a lot of deductions, and returns with complex financial or business transactions. Presently, it is paid by fewer than four million taxpayers. But, without changes in tax law, according to the Urban Institute, it could be paid by as many as 32 million in just three years.

Under the AMT, you lose many offsets to taxable income--including the personal and dependent exemptions, and the deductions for state and local income and property taxes, medical and dental expenses, and other things. In return, you get one large exemption. Instead of the usual tax brackets with rates of 10, 15, 25, 28, 33, and 35 percent, you have just two brackets with rates of 26 and 28 percent. If your AMT comes out higher than your regular income tax, you pay the AMT instead. (Even for an ordinary salaried worker, calculating the AMT can exceed the capacities of the usual tax software.)

Since the AMT exemptions--in 2006, they were $42,500 for a single person and $62,550 for a married couple--are not tied to inflation, inflationary growth in incomes will push more and more taxpayers into the AMT. Before long, it could regularly affect people with annual incomes between $75,000 and $100,000. That's a frightening prospect for Democrats, and many in Congress are wondering how to stop it. The most obvious solution--one necessitated by the new budget rules--involves repealing the Bush tax cuts to pay for AMT reform. That may solve the immediate AMT problem, but not without nixing Democratic social priorities down the road.