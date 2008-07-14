Every night at around 9 p.m., in the weeks leading up to last month’s presidential election, Simon heard the sound of drums coming from the woods surrounding his paprika farm. The dull thuds percolated in a four-four beat. "B-boom," "B-boom," "B-boom"; then silence. A cry would go up. "Shall we kill the whites?" came the chorus of two-dozen "war vets"--the euphemism for veterans of Zimbabwe's independence struggle who now serve as a personal militia for the country's ruler, Robert Mugabe. "Let's ask Mugabe!" Then the drums began again. The final round of voting was around the corner, and electioneering had turned ugly.

On March 29, Mugabe had lost the first round of the presidential election--his first loss since Zimbabwe's independence in 1980. Upon hearing of his defeat, a shocked Mugabe launched Operation Mavhoterapapi ("Who did you vote for?") in a bid to browbeat citizens into voting for him in the June 27 run-off with opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

"I would go at night to the edge of our maize field and listen to them chanting, wondering what was going to happen to us--if they would enter the homestead," said Simon, 25, who asked that his last name not be used for fear of retribution. Then one night in mid-June--as Mugabe’s chances of winning the run-off began to look precariously low--the vets finally plowed onto the 100-acre farm, dragging laborers from their huts at night and forcing them to attend impromptu pungwes, compulsory government-loyalty sessions. A simple choice was laid down by the war vets' leader: "Pledge allegiance to Mugabe or we will burn down your house."

Simon and his family were able to escape unscathed via a back road as soon as they saw the vets, many drunk off the local maize-brew chibuku, walk up the red-clay drive and onto the farm they'd owned for two generations. But many Zimbabweans had not been so lucky. At least 85 people, mainly supporters of Tsvangirai’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), were killed in the violence that ravaged southern Africa's former breadbasket in the run-up to the June 27 vote. Thousands more were injured as Mugabe's notorious "Green Bomber" militia--composed of indoctrinated rural youths--rampaged across the country's undulating north-eastern provinces.