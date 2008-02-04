Each time I have asked a spokesperson from AIPAC, the influential pro-Israel lobbying group, about the organization’s opinion of Obama, they have stressed that they are satisfied with Obama’s positions on the Middle East . When I asked again recently, Jennifer Cannata, an AIPAC spokesperson, would once again only say, “Like all the leading presidential candidates, the senator has a strong record on issues of importance to the pro-Israel community.”

Several other people connected to Middle East lobbying in Washington have told me, though, that they believe there is a rift between the official positions of AIPAC on Obama and the feelings of a good deal of its membership, possibly including some of its major donors. Because AIPAC doesn’t endorse candidates directly, but often encourages its very active membership to get involved in campaigns and fund-raising on their own, how the AIPAC rank-and-file acts is not a matter of diktat; it’s an accurate barometer of how it feels. And according to The Jerusalem Post, “When it comes to the Jewish establishment of campaign donors, fundraisers, and political players, support for Clinton is estimated to be twice that for Obama (except in his home state of Illinois, where he has deep connections with the Jewish community).”

With regards to the AIPAC bigwigs, one former AIPAC official recently said to me that he believes that Obama’s stated willingness to diplomatically engage with some of Israel ’s most avowed enemies makes much of the organization’s leadership “uncomfortable”--though they would never say so publicly because of a reluctance to sour their relationship with a potential future president.

Mort Klein, whose ZOA is far to the right of AIPAC, is much less tight-lipped.

“Obama doesn’t understand that the Palestinians are more interested in Israel ’s destruction than in establishing a Palestinian state,” he told me. “He makes general comments supporting the security of Israel , but makes no specific comments, like that Abbas must end incitement or confiscate weapons.”

Even though ultra-hawk Mort Klein is hardly representative of American Jews, in November, a survey done by the American Jewish Committee found that 53 percent of American Jews had favorable opinions of Hillary Clinton, but only 38 percent felt similarly about Barack Obama. The survey did not endeavor to determine the reasons behind this disparity, but a well-trafficked feature on the English website of Israel’s Haaretz newspaper is clearer. The feature, called “The Israel Factor,” brings together a collection of Israeli academics and former government officials to evaluate the American presidential candidates’ relationships with Israel . It regularly ranks him as the “worst” candidate for Israel , and has evaluated him particularly badly on the issue of dealing with Iran and in the category of “emotional attachment to Israel .” One panelist told Haaretz, “If you don't trust someone, you try to be careful with him.”

In the Nevada caucus, Hillary Clinton picked up 67 percent of the vote among Jewish Democrats, while Obama only got 25 percent, and in Florida , 58 percent of them backed Clinton while only 26% gave their support to Obama. The Obama campaign is now working to bridge this gap.

“There is no daylight between Barack Obama’s support for Israel and any other candidate’s,” another Obama adviser recently told me. “In fact, on protecting it as a Jewish state, I think he has gone further than some of them.”

He added that he was optimistic that voters would understand that, but said he recognized that the recent spate of defamatory e-mails posed a risk. Even the man himself--perhaps recognizing that being loudly pro-Israel carries little political risk, while being more soft-spoken about it just might--has made a more concerted attempt to reach out within the last week. After the U.N. Security Council called a meeting to discuss the current situation in the Gaza Strip, for example, he was the only presidential candidate who sent a letter to the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. urging him to stop the passage of any resolution perceived as biased against Israel . In a conference call last week, Obama even beseeched writers from several Jewish and Israeli newspapers to use their “megaphone” to help combat the “constant virulent campaign” targeting him, and some of them have already done so.

When influencing public opinion, however, sometimes a whisper campaign is louder than a shout.

Gregory Levey is the author of the forthcoming memoir Shut Up, I’m Talking: And Other Diplomacy Lessons I Learned in the Israeli Government. He is on faculty at Ryerson University in Toronto and blogs at www.gregorylevey.com.

By Gregory Levey