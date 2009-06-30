Look a little further down the road. It’s been three years since the president signed the bill. Despite high hopes, the patchwork of federal and state insurance regulations created by the legislation isn't working. The worst abuses--such as revoking policies of people who thought they were covered after they’ve run up big medical bills--have largely ended. But private insurers continue to ration care in arbitrary ways that put their profits before patients, and many Americans still can’t obtain or afford private insurance that promises them health security. The basic problem is that the regulations stand alone, without the auxiliary precaution of a public health plan whose mission is to improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of care.

Those with chronic conditions or nearing retirement age who are self-employed or work for small businesses are hit hardest. A 59-year-old self-employed man with diabetes, or a 48-year-old single mother with breast cancer who works at a small retailer--these are the sort of people who will fall through the cracks without a public plan available in all parts of the nation. They may qualify for a “hardship exemption” so that they are not compelled to buy insurance under the reform legislation’s “individual mandate.” But not being forced to buy insurance they can’t afford is a poor substitute for having access to a public plan they can afford.

All this hurts not just patients, but also providers. When reform had passed, doctors and hospitals were told they’d be burdened with less paperwork and fewer uninsured patients. And they almost certainly would have--if reform had covered most Americans, reduced billing hassles and administrative overhead, ensured them a stable connection to their patients, and controlled insurance premiums so those patients could stay insured. But without a patient-centered public plan, providers find themselves in the same old binds they faced before.

What’s more, there’s been no meaningful innovation in the way providers get paid to treat most patients. Private insurers continue to use their old models to pay for care--models that reward volume over performance and quantity over quality. And, as a result, costs have risen inexorably, with health care now consuming more than 20 percent of our nation’s annual GDP, putting growing pressure on public and private budgets.

In alarm, national politicians set about slashing medical spending. While federal policymakers have only the bluntest levers to stimulate innovation among private insurers, they have a ready option for controlling their own health care spending: cutting and restructuring payments to providers and hospitals under Medicare, the largest federal health insurance program. But because Medicare covers only around a seventh of Americans, these efforts are swamped out by cost growth in the overall insurance market. And those seventh of Americans, who vote in high numbers, are not happy about the changes in the coverage they depend on.

They’re not the only ones. When reform had passed, its architects had proclaimed 2009 the start of the road to universal coverage. But to avoid the road to reform that ran through the creation of a new public plan, they took the nation down a path strewn with potholes, detours, and drop-offs that everyone, in retrospect, would have liked to avoid.

How can we avoid this nightmarish future? By getting the debate right in the present. We can start by recognizing that we are already on a course for financial ruin. A health plan that tinkers around the edges will not help. What we need is a big win on health care--and a big win must include a public health insurance plan.

Our future world of restricted options also makes clear that a public plan is about choice. People who lack coverage from their employers will have the option of enrolling in the new public plan. They will also be perfectly free to enroll in a variety of private plans. These plans will compete with the public plan on a completely level playing field--both subject to the same rules, both sustaining themselves completely through enrollee premiums and federal premium assistance, both answering to the same regulatory body.

This is a not a radical idea. In many areas of American commerce, private and government programs comfortably co-exist. FHA insured loans and non-FHA loans, Social Security and private pensions, public and private universities--all have long thrived side by side. Each side of the divide has strengths and weaknesses, but in every case the public sector is providing something the private sector cannot: A backup that’s there if and when you need it; a benchmark for private providers; and a backstop to make sure costs don’t spin out of control. Just as it is comforting to have Social Security in case your 401(k) evaporates or an FHA loan in case your credit score tanks, a new public plan provides an added level of protection against the vicissitudes of an unaccountable insurance market. A public plan is about competition as well as choice.

Even on a level playing field, the public plan will create discipline for private insurers that regulations alone simply cannot. Regulations require extensive monitoring and vigilance--and, as we know from careful study and long experience, private insurers will try to get around these rules. Having a tough public-spirited competitor means that the regulations do not have to do more work than can be expected of even the most nimble and powerful regulator, much less real-world regulators constantly subject to industry pressure, ideological attacks, and budgetary constraints. So the public plan is about more than choice and competition. It is also about regulatory realism and restraint of the kind that, in other contexts, conservatives generally espouse.

The goal of the public plan isn’t to eliminate private insurance, or put government in charge of American medicine, or any of the other frightening futures that critics have painted. The goal is to create accountability for the public and private sectors alike while ensuring all Americans have affordable quality care. Sure, there will be tensions and difficult questions to resolve. But the alternative, as we’ve seen, would be far worse.

Jacob Hacker is professor of political science and co-director of the Center for Health, Economic, and Family Security at U.C. Berkeley. Starting July 1, he will be Stanley Resor professor of political science at Yale University. Rahul Rajkumar is a physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, and a Senior Advisor to Doctors for America.

