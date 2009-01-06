"Popestock In Chicago: John Paul's Winning Battle In A Losing War," October 20, 1978

"The Third World In Middle Age," September 22, 1979

"Police In School: Patrols and Arms," September 29, 1973

"Big Brother's Little Spoon: Reversing The Flow Of Power," March 31, 1973



"The New Federalism," March 10, 1973

"House Cleaning," February 24, 1973

"Calculating The Costs," February 10, 1973

"Nickels And Dimes: Proxmire's Priorities," November 18, 1972

"Batman in The Heavenly City," November 4, 1972



"For Tao and Countryside," September 16, 1972

"Platform Populism: Miami And The Seeds of Port Huron," September 2, 1972



By Thomas Geoghegan