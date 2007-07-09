If that is the culture through which understanding of Hiroshima and Nagasaki is mediated to new generations, it is hardly surprising that Kyuma's speech should have shocked. Oddly, Kyuma's remarks were widely reported outside Japan too as a "gaffe." (The Times, for which I write, used this term.) Yet they would be regarded by historians of the Pacific War as commonsensical almost to the point of truism.

The notion that President Truman used the atomic bomb primarily to intimidate the Soviet Union was popular on the American New Left in the 1960s, remains influential in Japan, and in a more circumspect form has even begun to creep back into American debate. But it remains unsupported by evidence. An authoritative new book, Hiroshima in History: The Myths of Revisionism, edited by Robert James Maddox, shows that there is not a single statement in the documentary record made by a U.S. diplomat to a Soviet counterpart in 1945-6 to the effect that "you'd better not cross us, because we have the bomb." Nor was Japan ready to surrender before Hiroshima (or even Nagasaki). A negotiated truce leaving in place autocracy and empire, and presenting a permanent threat of resurgent militarism, was as much as the Allies could have obtained. Japanese government records and memoirs confirm that the atomic bomb was crucial to the decision to surrender, by enabling the "peace party" within Japan's cabinet to prevail.

In short, the bomb was dropped for the reasons its advocates stated at the time. As the historian Wilson Miscamble concludes in another recent book, From Roosevelt to Truman: Potsdam, Hiroshima and the Cold War: "[Truman] hoped that the bombs would end the war and secure peace with the fewest American casualties, and so they did. Surely he took the action any American president would have undertaken."

It is impossible for a Japanese public official to expound this thesis against what is close to being an official conspiracy theory of American intentions. But presenting the atomic-bomb decision as an act of gratuitous destructiveness misrepresents history.

It also continues to distort debate over security policy. "New historical research," declares Greenpeace, "has shown that, had the US decided not to base its strategy for dealing with the Soviet Union on the use [of] the atomic bomb in 1945 it might have been possible to build on the wartime cooperation with the Soviets, and to avoid or limit the nuclear arms race, the Cold War and the Korean and Vietnam wars. This should give us pause for thought about the wisdom of current US and UK nuclear weapons developments, strategies, operational policies and deployments." The new research in question is a tendentious repackaging of the old claim that the atomic-bomb decision was redundant to Japan's surrender, but was conceived rather as a way of countering Stalin's regional ambitions.