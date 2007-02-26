Up until the 1970s, most economists would have accepted Marx's description of capitalism as "the subjection of nature to man," but we have learned over the last three decades that nature is capable of fighting back. Oil, once thought to be limitless in supply, is steadily running out; and the consumption of fossil fuels has led to acid rain and global warming. And then there is water, which, next to the air we breathe, is the most important of all natural resources. Unlike oil, it is not running out, but it is not as plentiful in some places as in others. And as the demand for it rises--whether for agriculture, industry, or public consumption--some regions of the world will witness intense conflict over how it is allocated. One of these is the Colorado River Basin, which includes much of Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and Southern California. As a forthcoming report from the National Academy of Sciences makes clear, it is facing a water crisis that will threaten its residents' way of life.

The Colorado River originates in the mountains of Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah; it flows south along the border of Arizona, Nevada, and California (with branches eastward toward New Mexico) and eventually flows out to sea in the Gulf of California. Since the beginning of the last century, the states in this region have been squabbling over water rights. The result has been a body of agreements, compacts, and court rulings, beginning with the 1922 Colorado River Compact, called "the Law of the River." But these agreements were forged when the river still supplied a surplus of water. According to the report, "the quantity of water allocations under the Law of the River already exceeds the amount of mean annual Colorado River flows." As a result, the law will have to be substantially revised over the next decades, as the region faces an unprecedented challenge from two directions.

First, the region continues to experience accelerating demand for water as new residents flock to places like Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada. Of the five states that experienced the fastest rate of population growth from 1990 to 2000, four--Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah--are in the Colorado River Basin; and another Basin state, California, experienced the largest growth in total population. Each new resident in these states requires about 140 gallons of water a day, not simply for personal consumption, but to maintain an urban or suburban way of life. From 1985 to 2000, water consumption in Nevada's Clark County, home to Las Vegas, doubled.

Second, the supply of water in the region may actually be going down--most immediately, because of a continuing drought, but over the long run because of global warming. Rising temperatures cause water to evaporate. "The body of research," the National Academy concludes, "collectively points to a future in which warmer conditions across the Colorado River region are likely to contribute to reductions in snowpack, an earlier peak in spring snowmelt, higher rates of evapotranspiration, reduced late spring and summer flows, and a reduction in annual runoff and streamflow." At the same time, rising temperatures increase the overall demand for water for agricultural and public consumption. So the region is facing a severe supply-demand crunch.