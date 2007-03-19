To honor the quiet brilliance of "This American Life," here's a writing challenge. The stories on "This American Life" are always told in such a specific style that I often find that after listening to the program, I hear Ira Glass narrating my every move. Though Glass's show may seem like one in which people tell their own stories, in fact, Glass is very much at the helm. By eliciting profundity from an interview, Glass is really talking to the listener. He makes sure that even the most off-handed story is part of a larger more meaningful arc and that you, the listener, get to appreciate that meaning through the show. Glass is the guru of tiny moments of consequence.

The Challenge: Can You Out "Ira Glass" Me?

So I've prepared a little contest to see if you too can narrate à la Glass. Take a childhood memory, profound moment, or fleeting epiphany and turn it into a "This American Life" masterpiece. Don't forget to shoehorn it into a "theme," and please keep entries at 500 words or less. Submissions should be emailed to me by 10:00 am Monday EST, and the winner will be announced on The Plank on Tuesday. To listen to "This American Life," check out their site: www.thislife.org. Here's what an entry might look like:

IRA GLASS: This is Sacha. When she was a little girl, Sacha loved the rock band Kiss.