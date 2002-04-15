Alexander Cockburn isn't a big fan of Israel. The Irish expat's column for The Nation, "Beat the Devil," regularly trashes the Zionist entity. Among his typical criticisms: Israel's American supporters are "the spiritual soul-mates of those fanatical Cuban exiles"; Ariel Sharon's "credentials as a war criminal are robust"; the occupation of the Palestinians amounts to genocide. You'd have to read deep into the pages of The Final Call or Arabic-language papers to find writers who can match Cockburn's level of anti-Israel virulence.

But Cockburn's home, The Nation, has always considered itself a bastion of cosmopolitanism. Even if it's not exactly the Anti-Defamation League's house publication, it has long chastised anti-Semites on the left--proponents of what it calls the "socialism of fools." (In recent years, for example, it published an attack on Louis Farrakhan and condemnations of ccny Professor Leonard Jeffries.) And Cockburn has had his moments too. In the 1980s he discovered that the conservative writer Joseph Sobran had a history of publishing boorish pieces about Jews. A few years later he trashed Lech Walesa for indulging in crude stereotyping of Jews. "Vile sentiments," he called them.

Anyone who visits Cockburn's left-wing newsletter, CounterPunch, however, will learn that Cockburn isn't immune from spreading--if not quite explicitly endorsing--such vile sentiments himself. Take his March 12 piece (partially reprinted in The Seattle Times) on the newly released tapes of conversations between Richard Nixon and the Reverend Billy Graham in which the good reverend gripes about Jewish control of the media.

At first, Cockburn seems critical of Graham's sentiment, sneering that it is prevalent at "75 percent of the country clubs in America, not to mention many a Baptist soiree." But just sentences later, Cockburn seems to affirm the view himself: