Tough Love

Last year, a new Middle East lobby called J Street was formed to push American Jewish opinion in a more conciliatory direction. "What we're responding to," wrote J Street Executive Director Jeremy Ben-Ami last year, "is that for too long there's been an alliance between the neo-cons, the radical right of the Christian Zionist movement and the far-right portions of the Jewish community that has really locked up what it means to be pro-Israel."

Israel's supporters do have a distressing tendency to define their position in maximalist terms. Witness the absurd controversy that surrounded Barack Obama's banal observation last year that "nobody has suffered more than the Palestinians." But J Street's main accomplishment seems to be replacing right-wing shibboleths with left-wing shibboleths.

Right-wing Zionism thrives on a sense of victimhood and encirclement. J Street has won a cult following among liberal bloggers by tapping into an equivalent narrative of persecution and bravery. Ben-Ami last year denounced conservatives "who, through the use of fear and intimidation, have cut off reasonable debate on the topic." Here, J Street has borrowed heavily from Stephen Walt and John Mearsheimer, who argued that "the Lobby" controls the U.S. foreign policy debate in part by silencing critics. (J Street adviser Daniel Levy described the Walt-Mearsheimer book as a "wake-up call.")

Inhibition, though, seems to be in short supply. In fact, there's an air of competitive, can-you-top-this taboo-shattering bravura, like a bull session about affirmative action in the offices of the Dartmouth Review. In 2006, Jimmy Carter published a book comparing Israel to South Africa. Time columnist Joe Klein recently accused "Jewish neoconservatives" of "divided loyalties." (What about Gentile neoconservatives like Dick Cheney and Don Rumsfeld? Are they chopped liv ... uh, ham?) Often such declarations are accompanied by boasts of personal courage. Atlantic blogger Megan McArdle dramatically declared, "It will not do my career much good to say it, but here goes. America has an influential Israel lobby in large part because of ethnic affinity." And yet the fearful consequences never seem to arrive. Even Walt himself, despite having his thesis widely debunked even by those inclined to agree with him--a Nation reviewer called it "a mess"--has been hired to write for Foreign Policy and now enjoys more prestige than ever.