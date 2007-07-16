The environment in Turkey has calmed significantly since then, to the point where Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in 2005 delivered a taboo-shattering speech in which he acknowledged that Turkey has a "Kurdish problem" and that "mistakes have been made" in the state's attempts to deal with that problem. The ban on Kurdish names has finally been lifted, and the state has decided to allow 45 minutes of Kurdish TV broadcasts a day. And, particularly in light of Turkey's hopeful ascension to the EU, the government would be remiss to take any actions that would be seen as anti-democratic. (In 2002, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Turkey had violated "the very essence of the right to stand for election and to hold parliamentary office" when it imprisoned the Kurdish deputies in the '90s.)

But the recent PKK attacks have launched a renewed current of anti-Kurdish sentiment--exacerbated by fears in Turkey that Kurdish separatism in Iraq could spread to Turkey. The mayor and municipal council of one Kurdish town were recently fired for attempting to use Kurdish in official documents, while another mayor is currently being prosecuted for printing New Year's cards in Turkish, English, and Kurdish. He is also facing 10-15 years in prison for "aiding and abetting the terrorist organization PKK" by trying to calm rioters at a PKK funeral with the words: "We share your pain deep in heart."

The DTP is not taking any chances. Many party members attribute the 1993 parliamentary disaster to the aggressive behavior of the Kurdish MPs, some of whom insisted on taking their parliamentary oaths in Kurdish and wearing the "Kurdish colors" (red, yellow and green) to session. "The Kurds were very angry back then," says DTP official Mehmet Sakar, "but we have learned our lesson." The party plans to stay away from hot-button issues like Kurdish independence and amnesty for PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, favoring instead "common sense over emotions." DTP politicians have specifically been avoiding funerals for PKK members in their constituencies "out of fear of anger and prejudices," Aysel Tugluk the former deputy leader of the DTP who is now running as an independent, told the Turkish Daily News. "Our aim is not to incite. We will focus on cooperation and integration."

As distasteful as the Kurdish presence may be to many of the other parties, the 20- 30 seats they are expected to win will qualify them to form a parliamentary bloc and, in turn, sit on important committees. But, perhaps more significantly, the calculus of the current political landscape looks to propel them into the role of kingmaker. The AKP appears likely to lose its current two-thirds majority in parliament with the entrance of the MHP as a second opposition party, and thus may be forced to ally with the Kurdish bloc to form a government. In such a scenario, Kurdish politicians will be given an unprecedented amount of influence in exchange for their support. On the campaign trail, Kurdish candidates have already made it clear that they would accept nothing less than four ministries to join any coalition; some are even whispering about the speaker or deputy speaker's chair. While both the MHP and CHP have strongly rejected reaching out to the Kurdish politicians, the AKP has not publicly denounced the option. And since the new parliament will be tasked with electing the next president, the prospect of an executive chosen by an AKP-Kurd alliance has opposition parties sharpening their scimitars.

Much of the current opposition to the Kurdish politicians is couched in terms of security, with many nationalist politicians accusing the DTP of being a front organization for the PKK. They refuse to accept the argument that incorporating the Kurds into politics could help create a moderate alternative to the PKK along the lines of the IRA-Sin Fein experience in Northern Ireland. "The PKK murdered many innocent civilians," Gunduz Aktan, a top candidate for the nationalist MHP party, told the BBC. "I don't want to sit under the roof of parliament with those who support terror."

But beneath their security concerns lies a deep-seated fear that recognizing Kurdish cultural and ethnic rights would call into question the homogenous nature of the Turkish state. "Turkey was founded as a unitary state and you cannot change that," Aktan said. "We have invested in this state materially and emotionally."

So no matter how quiet the Kurdish politicians plan to be in parliament, their very existence as an ethnically-based party will be a major victory for those seeking to replace Turkey's militant nationalism with a more pluralistic vision of citizenship. As the AKP tries to prove that it has evolved from an Islamist party to a party for all of Turkey's citizens, its interactions with the Kurdish bloc will be a litmus test for their ability to lead Turkey to a post-Kemalist future. Isolating the Kurdish bloc in parliament--or, even worse, forcibly throwing them out--would be a missed opportunity for Turkey to show the world that it is truly becoming a democracy.

"The Kurds have already lost so much, we don't have anything left to lose," Sakar says. "If they don't work with us in parliament, this time it will be Turkey that loses."