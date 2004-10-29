What is present other than all those things--physical, objects, ideas, and sensibilities as well as their traces and fragments--that have somehow persisted into our own time? It is a characteristic, yet peculiar condition of modern life: Even though our world is made up of just these things from the past, more often than not, they have become unintelligible to us, if not invisible. Is there any way to save them from disappearing altogether, let alone to save us from the emptiness that comes from living in a time that is so oblivious to the past that we are unaware of how radically estranged we are? The aim of this column, which will appear as a regular feature of TNR Online, is to attempt some tentative answers to such questions with short reflections--this sort of journalism used to be called feuilletonisme, in the days when journalism kindled to serious writing--on concrete aspects of life as one individual lives it, so as to understand a little more clearly why the world works and feels the way it does. --RG

Reading The New York Times I came upon an article about the surprising popular success of Robert Fagles's translations of the classics ("A Bridge Between the Classics and the Masses," April 13, 2004). Fagles brought out a new translation of Horace, and Bernard Knox, who was his professor of classics at Yale 50 years ago, wrote the introduction to it. The article closes with Fagles reflecting on his relationship with his teacher: "He is very much the professor and I am still the student. It is not his fault. I stand in awe of him. I cherish our friendship." How strange to find such a beautiful sentiment in the Times, I thought. And yet here was one of the premier classicists of our time paying public deference to his teacher and friend. I was deeply touched by the desire of this accomplished master in his own right to continue, after 50 years, to speak reverentially of his teacher as "professor." And I was struck by how rare it has become to have the opportunity, let alone the desire, to acknowledge another person's superior station in life, now that the very notions of superiority and deference are guaranteed to raise the hackles of any self-respecting democrat.

Graduate school is perhaps one of the last refuges (or bastions, depending on one's perspective) of such old-fashioned, hierarchical observances. At least it was in my case. Fagles's sincere avowal of discipleship in the Times unexpectedly called forth in me the memory of the gradual lessening of formality with my mentor during the early years of our correspondence. His granting of liberties came to me in stages, the first being when his initials appeared in the place previously reserved for his full name, though still followed by his formal title. Then, a few semesters later, he signed a letter with his first name alone, which also happened to be his nickname, though he had not yet dispensed with his formal title. And finally, in what seemed to me a subtle, yet momentous, shift, he signed his nickname, but also abbreviated his distinctive closing salutation, "Yours," as "Yrs," and at last omitted his title altogether. Although I made myself use his nickname in my letters to him, I cannot honestly say that I ever felt comfortable addressing him so familiarly in person, though I know that I did.

Like Fagles, I, too, wanted to continue to call my revered teacher "Professor"; and again like Fagles, this was not my teacher's fault, but my own sense of awe and gratitude. Even now that he has been dead for ten years, there are only a few people--mainly former fellow graduate students--with whom I can speak of him so casually.