Putting Parties First

Though the commission merely offers recommendations to the candidates, its suggestions have generally been followed in recent years because of its reputation for impartiality. As its decision on Perot reveals, that reputation is entirely undeserved. Democrats and Republicans set up the commission in 1987 to wrest the debates from the non-partisan League of Women Voters. In its first press conference, Democratic National Committee Chairman Paul Kirk Jr. and Republican National Committee Chairman Frank Fahrenkopf declared their intention to exclude third parties. In 1992, they were forced by public opinion to allow Perot to debate, but last fall, one month after Perot announced the Reform Party's formation, Kirk and Fahrenkopf announced new criteria that virtually preordained the exclusion of Perot, or any other conceivable challenger to the two party system.

According to the commission, a candidate must have a "realistic chance" of being elected. To have a realistic chance, he or she not only needs the money, organization and ballot access to contend, but must also be within striking distance of the front-runner in public opinion polls and pundit surveys (one of the stranger aspects of the commission's deliberation is the way it has consecrated polls and punditry as an official part of the democratic process). On the first test, Kirk and Fahrenkopf gave Perot a partial fail (they criticized him for limiting himself to $30 million in federal matching funds!), but the decisive criteria was the second: a month and a half before November, barely anyone thinks he can win.

That definition would have ruled out every third party or independent challenge this century except for Theodore Roosevelt in 1912. If applied to Democratic and Republican candidates, it would have knocked out Taft in 1912, Smith in 1928, Dewey in 1944, Stevenson in 1956, Goldwater in 1964, McGovern in 1972 and Mondale in 1984. At the equivalent point in their campaigns, it might also have precluded Truman in 1948 and Ford in 1976. For that matter, it could rule out Dole in 1996.