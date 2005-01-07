On Not Seeing What Appears in Photographs

It was only when I read through the article that I came to understand that the man kneeling--who I now noticed was wearing the same red and white scarf as the man who lay dead on the street--was in fact one of the election officials who was about to be killed and that the three men with him were not his comrades but his murderers. Looking more closely at the picture, I could see that the man caught in motion, who I had thought was running to help his fallen friend, was holding a gun in his outstretched left hand. I at last realized that I was looking at a shocking photo of murder in real time. What, I wondered, had the photographer been thinking when he snapped this picture? And what were the editors at the Times thinking when they decided to publish it?

The picture haunted me, especially since I had so completely misinterpreted it at first glance, but I tried not to dwell on it. And then, three days later, I came upon an editorial by Thomas Friedman in the Times about this very same picture, which he apparently had no trouble deciphering: "It showed several Iraqi gunmen, in broad daylight and without masks, murdering two Iraqi election workers." The only thing Friedman was uncertain about was whether "the gunman had either just pumped a bullet into [the man lying on the ground] or was about to." Friedman went on to report that he had previously seen the picture on the Internet and confessed, "I did something I've never done before--I blew it up so it covered my whole screen. I wanted to look at it more closely. You don't often get to see the face of pure evil." Perhaps because the actions taking place in the picture were so transparently clear to him, Friedman felt no hesitation in drawing a moral from it: the war in Iraq is about "people who want to hold a free and fair election to determine their own future, opposed by a virulent nihilistic minority that wants to prevent that."

I, on the other hand, had been occupied with other thoughts, feelings, and associations, not least those inspired by Simone Weil's stunning essay on war, "The Iliad or the Poem of Force." Once I grasped what the camera had actually recorded, the truth of her essay flooded in on me--that force, during battle, "turns man into a thing in the most literal sense: it makes a corpse out of him." This certainly was the fate of the poor man lying inert on the busy street in Baghdad, and the cold lens of the camera, it seemed to me, subjected him again to this terrible process of dehumanization. I should have averted my eyes, I thought. At the same time, I had been doing my best not to imagine what was going on in the poor soul who was made to kneel as he awaited his certain end, but my mind immediately filled with imaginings as I read Weil's description of the way force has "the ability to turn a human being into a thing while he is still alive." I quote her at length:

A man stands disarmed and naked with a weapon pointing at

him; this person becomes a corpse before anybody or anything

touches him. Just a minute ago, he was thinking, acting,

hoping.

Then she quotes from the Iliad: