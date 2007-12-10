Realistically, the best an initiative sponsor can guarantee himself is a good amount of attention. Hiltachk once told me: "The initiative process is often more beneficial for having the public debate as opposed to any change in law or policy from the initiative itself."

Hiltachk, however, is not just some apolitical direct democracy enthusiast--he's a partisan, too. After graduating from Sacramento State and McGeorge Law School, he eventually became a partner at a law firm that has represented the California Republican Party for years.

Hiltachk readily admits that he thought the electoral-college initiative would help his party. But he also claims that it would help his state: He has long argued that, because California is a solidly blue state, it has been taken for granted in presidential elections. Before the 2004 election, he and Arno, the signature gatherer, tried to sell Republican donors on a "West Coast strategy" in which initiatives would be sponsored to change how electoral votes are apportioned in California, Oregon, and Washington. Haley Barbour, the former RNC chairman, championed the idea, but the initiative received no money. The GOP was fighting off a similar ballot initiative--backed by Democrats--to pick up electoral votes in the red state of Colorado.

In February 2007, Hiltachk decided that, with another election on the horizon, the time was right to try again. Marty Wilson, a Republican political consultant and fund-raiser here, circulated a proposal to donors around the state, and, on July 17, Hiltachk filed the initiative. After the attacks began, Hiltachk compounded the liberal conspiracy theories by refusing to say who, exactly, was funding the initiative. "When they're refusing to say who's behind the initiative," says Chris Lehane, a consultant who handled communications for the countereffort, "the rules of the game are that you can make all sorts of allegations."

But, when I spoke with him, Hiltachk revealed the reason why he refused to say who was behind the initiative: At the very moment that Hertzberg's New Yorker piece hyperventilated, "[The initiative's] backers have access to serious money," Hiltachk had yet to raise a cent. He had virtually no funding at all--a fact that he hadn't broadcast because it would make it even harder to get funding. California's Republican donors, some of whom had funded a slate of failed initiatives in the 2005 special election, were reluctant to dig into their pockets.

This reality was lost on many people outside the initiative business. A month later, Tim Russert declared on MSNBC that the initiative "is going to be before the voters of California in June of '08." At that moment, Hiltachk's measure had raised less than $5,000--and had not even been cleared by the attorney general for the collection of signatures.

On September 11, the initiative finally received a major donation--$175,000 from a mysterious new Missouri corporation calling itself Take Initiative America. But that wasn't enough money to qualify it. Hiltachk insists he did not know who was behind the gift. Two weeks later, a longtime Giuliani friend and fund-raiser, Paul Singer, revealed that he was the source of the money. This validated the Democrats' conspiracy charges. Singer's connection to Giuliani might have made the donation illegal under federal law. (State and federal officials are currently investigating.)

With too much aggravation and too little money, in late September, Hiltachk announced he was abandoning the initiative. He had billed $10,000 to the campaign, far less than he should have been paid for the amount of time he put into it. Wilson, his partner in the fund-raising effort, lost money on the thing. "Some conspiracy," Wilson says.

Hiltachk has dropped out, but the measure isn't dead. Other Republicans, including political consultant Ed Rollins and a former Giuliani fund-raiser, are raising money and slowly gathering signatures. But, once again, the case for liberal alarm isn't particularly strong: As with Hiltachk's original initiative, polls suggest that even if the new version does get enough funding to make it on the ballot, its chances of passing are minimal.

In the meantime, Hiltachk has not hatched any other conspiracies to help the GOP win in 2008. After his experience as a target of national ire, he's sticking to issues of a distinctly less partisan bent: a children's hospital bond and referenda on four Indian gaming compacts.

Joe Mathews, a reporter at The Los Angeles Times, is the author of The People's Machine: Arnold Schwarzenegger and the Rise of Blockbuster Democracy.

By Joe Mathews