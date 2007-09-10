You don't have to read very far into The Terror Presidency to realize that Jack Goldsmith is no human-rights lawyer. For starters, he disputes the common wisdom that the problem with the Bush administration is its "lawlessness." In his account, the real problem was very nearly the opposite: "the administration has been strangled by law, and since September 11, 2001, this war has been lawyered to death." The administration, Goldsmith argues, was obsessed with legal considerations to the exclusion of sound political judgment. Administration lawyers put too much faith in old precedents and failed to think about how the legal culture had changed since they came down. Intense fear of the next attack made them want to do everything legally permissible to stop it-so propriety and wisdom merged with legality, putting immense pressure on lawyers to, well, beat the law until it confessed. The result was, in some cases, fatefully shoddy legal work. But in other cases, where the law really did support the administration, it was that the administration failed to anticipate the bait and switch when the Supreme Court did not stand by the precedents on which the government had relied in good faith.

On the merits of many disputed issues, Goldsmith is far closer to the administration he criticizes than to his fellow critics. He decries, for example, the legalization of warfare and the application of criminal statutes to foreign policy decisions, describing "a paralyzing culture of risk-averse legalism in the military and, especially, intelligence establishments before 9/11." He defends the decision to hold Al Qaeda and Taliban fighters as "unlawful enemy combatants" and the legal propriety of military commissions. While he considered the torture memos legally unsupportable and withdrew them, he offers no objection in principle to highly-coercive interrogation, writing that he had "very little basis for second-guessing my superiors' judgment that certain detainees should be questioned as aggressively as legally possible." He also "shared many of the White House's concerns with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA)," the same law over which he and others were prepared to resign in order to force the administration to comply with it: "It seemed crazy to require the Commander in Chief and his subordinates to get a judge's permission to listen to each communication under a legal regime that was designed before technological revolutions brought us high-speed fiber-optic networks, the public Internet, email, and ten-dollar cell phones." Goldsmith criticizes liberals for not taking the terror threat seriously and not taking the conflict with Al Qaeda seriously as real warfare.

The war according to Jack Goldsmith, in short, would look a great deal more like the war according to George W. Bush than it would like the war according to the many people around the country who have fallen in love with Jack Goldsmith.

Except for one very big thing: In Goldsmith's war on terrorism, the presidency would act in conjunction with the other two branches of government, not on its own.

Goldsmith's critique of the administration, in other words, is more about the proper sources of presidential power in this arena than it is about the substance of the powers the president should have. He believes--as I have also argued--that the administration should have pervasively involved Congress as a way of legitimizing its own actions, and should have accepted some limitations on its power by way of garnering this legislative support.