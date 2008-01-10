When there is scabbing, its perpetrators can come from
almost anywhere, Occasionally, a rank-and-file WGA member will accept an
assignment on the sly, usually with the producers’ assurance that his or her
identity will be protected. (During a WGA strike in the sixties, a number of
scab-written scripts, obviously composed by different hands, bore a credit for
“W. Hermanos,” which challenges Michael Vick’s “Ron Mexico” for best nom de guerre ever.)
More often, scab work is done by aspiring writers who think
it will be a break for them, though there seem to be no notable examples of
crossing a WGA picket line helping anyone's career. Frequently, these are
people who work on a TV show in some other capacity: say, a researcher or
production assistant with designs on a writing career. Producers have also been
known to use WGA strikes as a chance to let a friend or relative who’s always
believed they “could write that stuff” prove it.
Under the rules of the Writers Guild, a member who performs
scab work is subject to discipline, which can include fines, suspension from
the Guild, or even outright expulsion. A non-member can be denied membership in
the Guild; several people have been so denied. Some, however, have apologized
and/or paid fines and been allowed to join, if and when they sold sufficient
non-scab work to qualify.
In order to discipline a scab, of course, the Guild must
know who has performed scab work and it often does not require "CSI"-style
detectiving to find out. Production staffers and others who work on shows or
films have been known to contact the Guild, provide information, and sometimes
even furnish evidence. The studios themselves sometimes identify their scabs:
The Guild has occasionally been able to identify scabs because the employers
attempted to make health and pension contributions in the scabs' names for work
performed during a strike. (This was a lingering point of contention following
the 1988 strike. The producers wanted to make such payments but insisted that
the Guild first declare an amnesty for the scab writers. The Guild refused and
the payments were not made, at least not through the WGA.) Often, a
writer-director or writer-producer who is doing the non-writer portion of his
job on a project will identify those who have done scab work. A not uncommon
situation is what caused three scabs to be identified during the 1981 strike on
a weekly ABC series. The show was produced by two men, one of whom was also a
WGA member. He was honoring the strike by not writing, but the show elected to
remain in production. Scripts were needed. The other producer hired three young
writers to generate them, promising their names would be kept secret and that
after the strike, they would receive non-scab assignments. Neither promise was
kept. The producer who was a WGA member wanted to make sure that he was not
accused of having written the scab scripts so he turned over to the Guild not
only the names of the three young men, but copies of their manuscripts as well.
Two of the scabs appear to have stopped writing for the industry altogether.
The third one continued on, and although he was briefly denied membership in
the Guild, he paid a fine and is now a full-fledged (and picketing) Hollywood writer.
The other kind of scabbing is more insidious and difficult
to police. That is the situation where the star, director, or producer of a
show or movie in production during the strike will write or rewrite scenes. A
certain amount of “adjustment” is permissible under a section of the WGA
contract that allows changes under certain circumstances. These include cutting
for time, changes in technical or stage directions, assignments of lines to
other existing characters occasioned by cast changes, changes necessary for Standards
and Practices (i.e., censor) clearance, etc. The 2004 contract may be
downloaded here;
the specific exemptions can be found on page 13.