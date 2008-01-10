When there is scabbing, its perpetrators can come from almost anywhere, Occasionally, a rank-and-file WGA member will accept an assignment on the sly, usually with the producers’ assurance that his or her identity will be protected. (During a WGA strike in the sixties, a number of scab-written scripts, obviously composed by different hands, bore a credit for “W. Hermanos,” which challenges Michael Vick’s “Ron Mexico” for best nom de guerre ever.)

More often, scab work is done by aspiring writers who think it will be a break for them, though there seem to be no notable examples of crossing a WGA picket line helping anyone's career. Frequently, these are people who work on a TV show in some other capacity: say, a researcher or production assistant with designs on a writing career. Producers have also been known to use WGA strikes as a chance to let a friend or relative who’s always believed they “could write that stuff” prove it.

Under the rules of the Writers Guild, a member who performs scab work is subject to discipline, which can include fines, suspension from the Guild, or even outright expulsion. A non-member can be denied membership in the Guild; several people have been so denied. Some, however, have apologized and/or paid fines and been allowed to join, if and when they sold sufficient non-scab work to qualify.

In order to discipline a scab, of course, the Guild must know who has performed scab work and it often does not require "CSI"-style detectiving to find out. Production staffers and others who work on shows or films have been known to contact the Guild, provide information, and sometimes even furnish evidence. The studios themselves sometimes identify their scabs: The Guild has occasionally been able to identify scabs because the employers attempted to make health and pension contributions in the scabs' names for work performed during a strike. (This was a lingering point of contention following the 1988 strike. The producers wanted to make such payments but insisted that the Guild first declare an amnesty for the scab writers. The Guild refused and the payments were not made, at least not through the WGA.) Often, a writer-director or writer-producer who is doing the non-writer portion of his job on a project will identify those who have done scab work. A not uncommon situation is what caused three scabs to be identified during the 1981 strike on a weekly ABC series. The show was produced by two men, one of whom was also a WGA member. He was honoring the strike by not writing, but the show elected to remain in production. Scripts were needed. The other producer hired three young writers to generate them, promising their names would be kept secret and that after the strike, they would receive non-scab assignments. Neither promise was kept. The producer who was a WGA member wanted to make sure that he was not accused of having written the scab scripts so he turned over to the Guild not only the names of the three young men, but copies of their manuscripts as well. Two of the scabs appear to have stopped writing for the industry altogether. The third one continued on, and although he was briefly denied membership in the Guild, he paid a fine and is now a full-fledged (and picketing) Hollywood writer.

The other kind of scabbing is more insidious and difficult to police. That is the situation where the star, director, or producer of a show or movie in production during the strike will write or rewrite scenes. A certain amount of “adjustment” is permissible under a section of the WGA contract that allows changes under certain circumstances. These include cutting for time, changes in technical or stage directions, assignments of lines to other existing characters occasioned by cast changes, changes necessary for Standards and Practices (i.e., censor) clearance, etc. The 2004 contract may be downloaded here; the specific exemptions can be found on page 13.