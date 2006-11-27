Iam not sure that there is anything that we can do with our army inIraq that won't make things worse than they are. That may be anun-American sentiment. (Isn't there always something to do, andaren't we always the ones who can do it?) But what are our options?Should we "stay the course"? That only means more of the sameawfulness. Bring in more troops? That might have worked a few yearsago; now, it would only generate more resistance and make theawfulness more awful. In any case, it is politically impossible hereat home. Withdraw immediately? That would most likely bring on afull-scale civil war (no, what is going on now isn't yet afull-scale civil war). Withdraw slowly and leave behind apartitioned country? At this point, there seems no way ofestablishing the borders of the three parts or of dividing the oilrevenue short of the same civil war.

So we can't win the fight and we can't just stop fighting. And thatmeans that we are up against it: We have to talk. This has not beena talking administration. Well, there are a lot of ideologicalpronouncements, some of them actual arguments, some of themboosterism and ballyhoo, some of them a kind of selfreinforcement.But real talk with other people who have different ideas--thathasn't been common in the last six years. And, now, it isnecessary.

There have to be four sets of talks. First, talks among all thesects and factions in Iraq itself--with the United States watchingand listening but not, at least not at first, participating. If theIraqis reach some kind of rough agreement, then we should join thediscussions. It might be useful to set a deadline and threaten towithdraw our troops, but I think that the Iraqis know by now thatthe duration of our stay in their country is limited. They knowthat most Americans want to get out, and the proof of the ardency ofour wish is that pretty much any of the possible compromises thatthey might come up with would be acceptable to us (though we can'tallow a coalition of Shia and Sunni Arabs to take shape against theKurds).

Second, talks between the United States and all the neighboringstates that have an interest in the eventual outcome of the war:Turkey, Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Iran. A conference ofthese states might be useful, but it probably can't be convenedwithout bilateral talks between each of them and the United States.We have interests in common with these states--even with theIranians, as our brief Afghan cooperation indicates. The currentrefusal to talk, without conditions, to the leaders of Syria andIran is a terrible mistake. There are a lot of things we shouldn'tdo, especially at the behest of Syria and Iran, without insistingthat crucially important conditions be met-- but talking isn't oneof them.