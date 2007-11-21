So what if the boomers actually did vacate the scene? Would a political space shorn of its 1960s veterans really represent a move beyond today’s noxious landscape? I’m not so sure.

Obama asserts that his rivals have fought the same battles for 40 years. Unfortunately, his own cohort has been fighting similar ones for 25 years--the difference being a function of age, not generational pragmatism. True, their quarter century didn’t include the uniquely searing experience of the Vietnam War, with its built-in binaries around whether or not one fought and whether or not one protested. But the war remains a powerful object of retrospective fantasy-fulfillment. Young righties imagine doing their duty and in the process spiting the treacherous antiwar activists; young lefties grow up idealizing the movement as a signal example of popular democracy. (Such positions, needless to say, are a lot easier to hold when you don’t have to actually brave Vietcong bullets or police truncheons.)

No surprise, then, that the generations that came of age after Vietnam were hardly known for their conciliatory take on cultural-political matters. To be sure, fewer people concerned themselves with the issues that had a decade earlier torn the nation’s social fabric--things like the end of the draft or the unfettered distribution of Henry Miller novels have that effect. But whether they were arguing over apartheid or abortion, those who did maintained the same confrontational style as their elder siblings. Campus politics during the 1980s were torn between the uptight left of political correctness, with its efforts to politicize even the tiniest of semantic questions, and a caustic, minority-mocking right of publications like the Dartmouth Review. By the late 1990s, Mark Lilla described the state of American politics as “A Tale of Two Reactions,” with left and right alike retreating to the insular worlds of their own mythology. Today, the bloggers speaking of “Defeatocrats” and “Assclowns” are often too young to remember even Reagan.

But don’t take my word for it. Listen to a guy who was born just six weeks before Obama, in the summer of 1961. “What Christians have got to do is take back this country, one precinct at a time, one neighborhood at a time, and one state at a time,” Ralph Reed has said. “I honestly believe that in my lifetime we will see a country once again governed by Christians.” 1961 also saw the births of such live-and-let-live types as Ann Coulter, Dinesh D’Souza, Sean Hannity, and John Podhoretz. Not to mention John Thune and David Vitter, both of whom joined the Senate the same year as Obama but spent their campaigns decrying gay marriage in nationally divisive terms. (“The Hollywood left is redefining the most basic institution in human history,” Vitter said while campaigning, in words that seem ironic in light of recent news. “We need a U.S. Senator who will stand up for Louisiana values, not Massachusetts’s values.”)

All of which is a long way from Obama’s celebrated riff at the 2004 Democratic Convention: “We worship an awesome God in the blue states, and we don't like federal agents poking around our libraries in the red states. We coach little league in the blue states and, yes, we've got some gay friends in the red states.” Held up against the work of his contemporaries, his speech reads less like a statement of purpose for a reconciliation-minded cohort than like a specific political strategy—one that Obama’s Senatorial cogenerationists on the right disdain just as intensely as their elders did.